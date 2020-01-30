A massive attack on top of All Points East 2020

Massive Attack has been announced as the newest headliner at this year’s All Points East and will be accompanied by Nils Frahm, Young Fathers, Neneh Cherry, Sevdaliza, Fatoumata Diawara, TNGHT, GAIKA, Skinny Pelembe, Hotel Lux, Mad Professor – presale details below .

Following the previously announced headliners – Tame Impala (Saturday, May 23) and Kraftwerk (Friday, May 29) – All Points East have revealed that the newest headliner participating in the bill is the iconic Bristolian group Massive Attack, which will open on Sunday will close May 24.



Press release:

“An extraordinary collaboration that connects the dark, intense music and visual work of Robert Del Naja of Massive Attack with the thought-provoking vision of documentary maker Adam Curtis.” – Massive Attack

Accession to Massive Attack is the German producer and composer Nils Frahm. Nils’ unconventional yet distinctive approach to the piano, played contemplatively and intimately, and on an enchanting scale through his huge stage shows, has seen him from all over the world. The stunning album All Melody from 2018, released via Erased Tapes, showed why he is so highly valued – and followed this up last year with All Encores, a stripped down, introspective brother or sister of the aforementioned LP. Nevertheless, it was again a celebrated release, with Loud & Quiet: “This is not an accompanying piece, but a well-considered progression in itself.”

Young Fathers have a close relationship with Massive Attack headliners – previously toured together and also collaborated on the song “Voodoo In My Blood” from Massive Attack’s 2016 EP, Ritual Spirit. Like the headliners, their music is filled with political and humanitarian messages, most recently exhibited on the critically acclaimed album Cocoa Sugar, which was called the Scottish album of the year. This will be a worldwide exclusive performance for 2020 – and their first British date since their epic, sold-out Brixton Academy show in December 2018.

Another artist who has worked closely with Massive Attack is Neneh Cherry. From the beginning she was part of the Massive Attack journey, with their iconic debut LP, Blue Lines. More recently, Massive Attack’s 3D coproduction (alongside Four Tet) produced the dubbed Neneh protest song, “Kong,” from her album Broken Politics 2018. Her debut album Raw Like Sushi recently celebrated her 30th anniversary, so expect iconic hits like “Buffalo” Stance ‘and’ Manchild ‘belong to more contemporary songs.

Sevdaliza also plays, an autodidactic singer, songwriter, director and composer from Iran. Her music has been described as a fusion of trip-hop, experimental pop and alternative R&B, with influences from various other sources. Her debut full-length LP, ISON, perfectly showed her eclectic sonic palette and was described by Pitchfork as “an album that crawls under your skin and lingers in your mind”. Her first single for 2020 “Oh My God” will be released this week and expects more to fall in the run-up to the festival.

Gaika Tavares, better known as GAIKA, is a British artist and writer from South London, signed to Warp Records. GAIKA is proclaimed ‘the most vital rapper in Great Britain’ by Guardian and combines its Jamaican and Grenadian origins with a sonic mix of grime, dancehall, garage, hip hop and R&B. Roaring with loud and urgent vocal streams, he explores ideas about contemporary black British music and reinterprets the sounds of South London in a fearless and futuristic way.

Skinny Pelembe has quickly become a festival favorite, partly due to his relentless tour schedule together with his dazzling musical ability. It was Future Bubblers, a program for unsigned artists supported by Gilles Peterson / Brownswood, supported by Arts Council, that formed the platform for his rise. His debut album Dreaming Is Dead Now was released last year through the aforementioned indie print, described by The Line of Best Fit as “deliberately defective diamonds drawn from the world of soul and psychedelia.”

Coming from Portsmouth and now based in South London, Hotel Lux is part of an exciting and thriving post-punk scene bubbling away in London. Just like fellow contemporaries Shame, Black MIDI and IDLES, their music encompasses the gritty, raw and often bleak urban environment and combines this with smart (and often humorous) word play. With their debut EP Barstool Preaching later this year, you expect to hear a whole lot of new music during their anticipated performance in Victoria Park.

Mad Professor, a student of Lee “Scratch” Perry, led the way in the second generation of dubreggae talent. Attracted to electronics and music at the same time, he grew up building radios, reverberation units and mixing boards. In his early twenties (1979) he opened a four-track studio from the living room of his apartment in South London. Since then he has collaborated with some of the most exciting and unpredictable names in music, such as Sade, The Beastie Boys, Depeche Mode and headliners Massive Attack – who remix their second LP No Protection in its entirety.



Advance Purchase – Eligible American Express® cardholders can take advantage of priority reservations from Tuesday 28 January to 9:30 AM Friday 31 January. Go to axs.com/apeamexpresale to book. Terms and Conditions apply.

