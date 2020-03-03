A “massive band” is reuniting in the early morning – could it be Genesis?

Genesis are rumoured to be announcing a are living comeback tomorrow early morning (March 4), some 13 yrs immediately after their closing show took area.

Read Much more: In Defence Of Phil Collins…

The legendary group – whose modern day line-up is deemed to consist of core members Phil Collins, Mike Rutherford and Tony Banks – past done with each other in 2007 to mark their 40th anniversary.

Taking to Twitter before currently (March three), BBC Radio two started teasing that “a significant band is reuniting”, and that they would be revealing the news exclusively on Zoe Ball’s breakfast show early tomorrow.

Our lips are SEALED until tomorrow morning. 🤫 (you’re heading to adore this 1!) pic.twitter.com/TrZ2oJZ0NA — BBC Radio two (@BBCRadio2) March 3, 2020

Considering that the post was uploaded this afternoon, rumours have begun circulating across social media to recommend that Genesis are the band in dilemma.

What’s more, a textual content information from O2 concerning priority tickets to forthcoming displays lists Genesis among a range of other acts set to tour. A screenshot of the text, which has considering the fact that been shared on Twitter, can be observed underneath.

. @genesis_band Nice to see @O2 announcing a Genesis tour early? pic.twitter.com/tmOuy1qNNV — Chris Lauder (@ChrLauder) March 3, 2020

Zoe Ball tweeted afterwards this afternoon to say that Radio 2 would start offering clues on the mystery act’s identity from 6: 30 am. On the expose, the reformed group will be in discussion are living in the studio.

In 2017, guitarist Mike Rutherford hinted that Genesis could return after yet again in celebration of their 50th year, however no programs materialised.

Collins and Rutherford, however, did reunite onstage very last summer season all through the former’s solo present in Berlin. The pair played Genesis’ strike ‘Follow You Follow Me’, lifted from their 1978 album ‘…And Then There Have been Three…’.

Again in 2018, Phil Collins spelled out that he would be open up to a Genesis dwell comeback if his son took on drum responsibilities.