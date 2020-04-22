A massive crash on a Melbourne highway leaves four police officers dead

Four police officers were killed after a truck collided with police cars on a Melbourne highway this evening.

The accident happened on Chandler Highway near Kew around 5.40pm local time after officers pulled over Porsche for speeding.

A semi-trailer then collided with at least one, maybe two, of the police cars, leaving a “full flesh” scene.

“Emergency services are currently responding to a collision in Kew this evening,” Victoria Police said in a statement.

“At this stage it is believed that multiple vehicles were involved in the collision on Chandler Highway and some police are believed to be involved.

“The exact circumstances surrounding the incident are still being determined this time. We will provide updates as they come.”

A semi trailer wiped out several vehicles – including police cars – on the eastbound freeway and I am told there were at least 3 fatalities. Officers had towed a vehicle for a road test before they were struck @ 9NewsMelb pic.twitter.com/A3AukcrqLV

– Lana Murphy (@LanaMurphy) April 22, 2020

Numerous ambulances were seen leaving the scene.

City streets of the Eastern Freeway are closed between Bulleen Road and Chandler Highway.

Motorists are being asked to leave the city streets as soon as possible and to find an alternative route.

Drivers can return on the freeway from the Chandler Highway entrance.

External traffic is delayed throughout the area, which is why motorists must allow extra time.

