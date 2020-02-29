A (meaningless) first for J.D. Martinez

FORT MYERS — A Grapefruit League household run drought of two-as well as yrs finally finished Friday for J.D. Martinez, and he was not satisfied about it.

“I bought to third I was like, no, no, no homer, they really do not rely,” Martinez stated. “You’ve obtained to help save them.”

For the document, Martinez did not question anyone to retrieve the ball from his 1st spring education house operate as a member of the Crimson Sox. And he did not assume that possibly the fly that cleared the fence in right or the triple that bounced off the wall in ideal-centre and rolled into shallow territory signifies he feels locked in at the plate.

“No, not at all,” Martinez stated. “I’d be fearful about it if it was one thing new. But I’m like this every single spring instruction. … I’m just seeking to make make contact with. Trying to allow the ball get deep and make get hold of. That’s quite a great deal it ideal now.”

Chih-Jung Liu has first training

Taiwanese pitching prospect Chih-Jung Liu underwent his very first exercise Friday with the Pink Sox, eight days immediately after arriving in Fort Myers. The Red Sox ended up delivering him a few foods a working day at his hotel as a cautionary evaluate more than fears throughout the entire world about coronavirus.

Purple Sox vice president/participant enhancement Ben Crockett spelled out the organization’s pondering.

“For us there was no suggestion from people travelling from Taiwan and he’s completely healthier and hadn’t been in get hold of with any individual from the regions of concern, but we just felt like (applying) an abundance of warning,” Crockett explained. “We try out to go a stage further than, give him a number of days right here in Fort Myers, just restricting speak to with folks in basic. And you know, very little has altered in Taiwan and almost nothing to do with him has adjusted.”

Liu did go away the hotel at occasions to get in some working.

Sporting No. 96, Liu was given a lighter workload Friday than other pitchers who have been doing the job out and watched fairly than participated in numerous of the drills.

“A whole lot of situations everyone is coming from the other side of the entire world there is a significant time adjust and variety of an acclimation system that goes on in the 1st put,” Crockett mentioned. “The 1st pair of times he was up at night time and sleeping in the course of the working day and attempting to get the time improve, so it is something that any of our gamers who have occur from Asia are generally going to battle that and ordinarily we have them arrive a number of times early.”

Twins 4, Red Sox 1

The crowd of eight,026 at Hammond Stadium erupted when the Twins executed a one-four-three-six triple participate in in the eighth inning, assisted by an clear oversight from the umpiring crew, which counted two of the outs from the exact same baserunner, Jeter Downs, who was each doubled off 1st and then tagged involving very first and 2nd. Since the fielder at second foundation never ever touched the bag and the umpire signaled as substantially, guide runner Marcus Wilson never was retired and Downs was referred to as out twice. Due to the fact the end result of spring training video games is irrelevant, the Crimson Sox did not file a protest. … Lefty reliever Josh Taylor pitched a ideal third inning and struck out two. … For what it’s really worth, the Pink Sox have a three-4 file in Grapefruit League engage in.