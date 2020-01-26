A member of the girl group sings her heart to “The King of the Mask Singer” in hopes of getting the name out of the group

The identity of Red East, White West was revealed on “The King of Mask Singer” by MBC!

The episode which aired on January 26 followed eight candidates as they fought to dethrone the current king. The first game of the first round pitted Rice Cake Soup against Red East and White West. They interpreted together “I Believe” by Shin Seung Hoon and amazed by their soft voices and their beautiful harmonies.

Divulgacher

With a score of 53 to 46, the rice cake soup won and qualified for the next round. Performing J Like “Yesterday”, Red East, White West took off his mask to reveal that it was none other than Euijin from SONAMOO. She also appeared on the survival audition program “The Unit”, where she placed first and made her debut in the project group UNI.T.

When Euijin was asked to explain why she decided to participate in the show, she replied that she was there to raise awareness about her group and explained: “The hiatus of SONAMOO has been going on for a while, two to three years, actually. Many people don’t really remember us, so I’m here to show that SONAMOO is doing well. “

Speaking of the struggles that SONAMOO went through, Euijin started to cry saying: “Our hiatus being so long and being unable to make returns often, we all started to feel a little exhausted. It was then that I appeared on ‘The Unit’. Then I gathered the members to say that we should continue to work hard and continue. “

After the show, Euijin took to his Instagram account to share photos of his experience on “The King of the Mask Singer”.

SONAMOO would make its first return in more than two years soon, although reports have not yet been confirmed by their agency, TS Entertainment.

Source (1) (2)

