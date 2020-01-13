“A mess”: The employee reacts to a formal disciplinary measure against the funeral home Andrew T. Scheid in Lancaster County

Loading...

MANOR TOWNSHIP, LANCASTER COUNTY, PA. – A government regulator has filed a lengthy lawsuit against a funeral home in Lancaster County.

The funeral home Andrew T. Scheid, headquartered in Manor Township and with a branch in Lancaster, is “here to serve families with dignity and respect regardless of their expenses,” according to its website.

However, the 30-point complaint claims otherwise. It says that the funeral home did not embalm a man’s remains and left them out for days, did not return burned remains to families, and even gave an empty urn to a woman.

Monday morning FOX43 appeared at the funeral home in Manor Township. FOX43’s Grace Griffaton wanted to speak to owner Andrew Scheid. On the property, FOX43 met a man named Clyde Snyder, who said he took corpses to the funeral home. Snyder said he couldn’t reach Scheid either.

FOX43 also called the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office for complaints against the funeral home. A spokesman said it also received 9 complaints against the funeral home last year.

