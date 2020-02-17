[a-mild-snow-storm-could-strike-in-the-course-of-the-afternoon-hurry-hour,-proceed-until-finally-tuesday-early-morning]

%MINIFYHTML7fcad64eb25b9e5bc5649655bf41657411%

A slight snowstorm on Monday is predicted to go by way of Denver just in time to delay the afternoon excursion, meteorologists mentioned.

Denver could get up to 2 inches of snow accumulation, according to the National Climate Provider in Boulder. There is a 20% probability of snow following four p.m., meteorologists claimed. Winds can blow up to 24 mph.

Monday's significant temperature, which is President's Day, will be about 42 degrees in downtown Denver, the weather conditions company explained.

It is probable that snow in Denver on Monday evening, mostly soon after 11 p.m., the NWS mentioned. Winds can blow up to 21 mph.

The foothills and mountains could have concerning two and 5 inches of snow on Monday, meteorologists reported.

Snow that ends in the mountains this morning. Another procedure will bring snow for the complete forecast this afternoon and overnight. #cowx pic.twitter.com/GghhJFheDZ – NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) February 17, 2020

There is a 50% probability of snow in Denver on Tuesday, mainly right before 11 a.m., the NWS explained. It is predicted to be partly sunny, with a large temperature shut to 34 degrees. Snow accumulation of considerably less than half an inch is doable, meteorologists explained.

Snow is also possible in Denver, mostly right after 11 a.m. on Wednesday, when there is a 40% chance of snow, the NWS stated. The possibility of snow will boost to 50% on Wednesday night time. The higher temperature will be about 29 levels.

A warming in Denver ought to begin on Thursday, when it will be sunny with a substantial temperature of close to 35 levels, the NWS reported.

The maximum will be about 49 levels on Friday, 51 on Saturday and 49 degrees on Sunday. There is a slight likelihood of rain and snow on Saturday night time, the NWS claimed.