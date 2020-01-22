A million dollars for battered South Australian koalas

The federal government will provide $ 1 million to help zoos SA veterinarians care for animals injured in the Cudlee Creek and Kangaroo Island bushfires in South Australia.

More than a hundred recently rescued animals are looked after every day by Zoos SA staff and volunteers.

An injured koala rests in a laundry basket at Kangaroo Island Wildlife Park in the Parndana region. (Getty)

Environment Minister Sussan Ley met with Zoos SA employees today to announce the funding and to honor their hard work.

“The commitment of these veterinarians and support staff during the fires was simply incredible,” said Ms. Ley.

Zoos SA’s general manager, Elaine Bensted, said the funding from the Morrison government would allow the zoo’s veterinary team to step up their wildlife rehabilitation efforts.

The federal government will provide $ 1 million to help zoos SA veterinarians care for animals injured in the Cudlee Creek and Kangaroo Island bushfires in South Australia. (Supplied)

“We have had some terrible things in the past few months and I think we all agree that it will take some time to recover, but the fact that we are all working together is a big step,” said Ms. Bensted.

Zoo veterinarian David McLelland said the most common injuries were burned paws.

Zoo veterinarian David McLelland said the most common injuries were burned paws. (Supplied)

“The burn injuries and associated complications can be successfully treated for many of the animals that are presented, but unfortunately many animals that are over-impacted have had to be put to sleep for welfare reasons,” said McLelland.

The Zoos SA veterinary team will continue to travel to the Kangaroo Island brush fire area in the coming weeks to help injured animals.