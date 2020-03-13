“A mixture of madness burning lips and severity Wilkie”

A new group of Finn Volfarda The Aubreys released their debut EP “Soda & Pie” today (March 13) that the star “Stranger Things” is characterized as a mixture of The Flaming Lips and Wilco.

Volfhard teamed up with his former colleague-team Calpurnia and drummer Craig Malkalmam for The Aubreys, and they debuted in January in January, “What is the best (otherwise)”). People who may wonder about the origin of the name of the European Parliament probably look first 40 seconds is still a brilliant video on the Beastie Boys “(You Gotta)” Fight for Your Right (to Party!) “.

“We just thought that the EP EP call was ridiculous because we wanted to make a return call to this video” – said Volfhard NME about where the “Soda & Pie”. “This is one of my favorite music videos, and this is my father said a lot, so in my mind in my head that it would be a funny name to the EP”.

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HeT5FWrVldI (/ embed)

In addition to watching classic video Beastie Boys, Volfhard says he and Craig are many listened to the recording of the New Zealand band The Clean ( “We like their songs were very bare bones, fun, easy to navigate and to seek”), as well as calling Wilkie Burning lips as influence. “We wanted to mix the madness and intelligence burning lips with the seriousness fork, when we were writing,” – he added.

Volfhard and Craig worked on the record with the Twin Peaks Lake Kadyenam guitarist and producer James R. Andrew Humphrey, both of which were sapisavany EP Scoutur “Scout”.

“We did not go to the studio to record (EP), we just recorded it in different houses around Vancouver” – said Volfhard. “We did our best to put everything together, and then ship it to Andrew, who was in Chicago, and he will do very well. It was as if a magician of all, and on the EP he played several instruments.”

Volfhard and Craig are working on music together with the age of 11, and a pair of the most common part of the short-lived group Calpurnia. Craig praised as “a wonderful musician,” Volfhard said that their collaboration Aubrey “a long time coming.”

Outline (Photo: Matthew Craig / Press)

“This is the first time that we jointly collaborate on original songs, “- he continued.” With Kalpurniyay is not as Malcolm did not say, but people were just more, so it was difficult and we have to meet each other. While Aubrey, we answered only to themselves and to each other. “

Volfhard said he and Craig are now “a little telepathic” with his musical understanding. “We know each other well, so we know their quirks, the way we play the drums and what you can expect from each other, so it is difficult to sort out, when it comes to such things.”

Calpurnia announced their split in November, and if Volfhard said that the group was “one of the best things that ever happened to me”, he accepted that Calpurnia success came too quickly.

“It was such a strange thing that you can learn, too,” – said Volfhard. “I think that with Kalpurniyay problem is that it happened so quickly, and the real stop and monitor what is happening is happening, it was not. We have subscribed to the label at once, and then together with the label you have all of these commitments on the tour and so on.

“But above all, I’m an actor and doing a lot of things, so it is very difficult to perform these musical commitments. The musical part has to be the most fun part of my life. That’s why Calpurnia was difficult, and so we had to split up, as it has become more like care than just the music. “

Aubreys released “Soda & Pie” through its subsidiary Kobalt AWAL, an approach which, according to Volfharda, allowing a pair of runs in the style of “do it yourself”. Now they are planning to record their debut album at the end of the year, and is expected to release in 2021. Live shows are also beginning. “It is not a full tour, but, perhaps, the opening act for more festivities and some festivals” – Volfhard said. “Some one-off, of course.”

When asked how he plans to work with zhangiravats outlines around his acting commitments – he now takes the fourth season Stranger Things, as well as starred in the upcoming reboot of ghosts – Volfhard admits that his film and television work has the advantage.

“(With acting skills), is a strong commitment in my life, but I love the music as well as for acting, so I find it hard to say things.” No, “- he said.

“I am learning to choose what to do, and the best thing to do – that have unbelievable 17 years.”

Volfhard also told NME about his personal surprise in the first trailer for the fourth season of Netflix Stranger Things, which showed that Jim Hoper is still alive and lives in captivity that seem to Siberia.