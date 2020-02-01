A month full of ice and fire: Japan’s best winter festivals

Winter can be a bleak season. The nights are long and the temperatures are low. But in large parts of Japan, people in cities and towns have been illuminating the darkness with festivals for centuries.

The Yokote Kamakura Festival of Akita Prefecture is one of them and goes back almost 500 years. This example, like many others, coincides with Koshogatsu or Little New Year, which usually falls in mid-February.

Filled with prayers and rituals for happiness and harvest in the coming year, these festivals sometimes include fire and often snow. Today’s snow festivals in Japan typically include a variety of sculptures, slides, and other attractions. They started out seriously in the 1950s and grew in popularity.

However, this year it looks a little different. In December, Hokkaido had the lowest snowfall since records began in 1961. This not only resulted in lack of snow on the slopes, but also forced the normally snowy Sapporo Snow Festival – last year 2.74 million visitors pulled trucks in tons of snow from afar to meet the needs of the festival. It’s not the only snow festival that feels the heat: this year’s lighting of the normally impressive Misotsuchi icicles in Saitama Prefecture has been canceled.

Mild weather may have reduced the impact of some snow festivals in Japan, but winter is not canceled and there is still plenty of time to experience some of the wonderful festivals that take place this month.

Grand-scale kawaii at the Asahikawa Winter Festival

Asahikawa Winter Festival

Asahikawa is a small alternative to the big festival in Sapporo. It attracts with a selection of ice and snow sculptures, a family-friendly atmosphere, a large snow platform and some very kawaii snowmen created by local children. The festival is also much easier to visit than Sapporo, which is so popular that hotels are booked months in advance.

Impressive ice sculptures by international teams lead from Asahikawa Station along Heiwa Dori. The celebrations take place in Tokiwa Park and on the main stage on the banks of the Ishikari River. Be sure to try the regional gastronomic delights offered at the festival stands, such as: B. Shoyu Ramen. take a trip on one of the snow slides; and stay until the end of the festival for a rainbow light show Bonkers.

Asahikawa Winter Festival, Asahikawa, Kamikawa Sub-Prefecture, Hokkaido; 6-11th February

A child protects his face from the heat of a burning bale of straw straw at the Hiburi Kamakura Festival in Kakunodate. | CHRIS LEWIS VIA FLICKR

Hiburi Kamakura Festival

Snow may be the focus of other winter anniversaries, but Kakunodate in Akita prefecture chooses a more historic festival.

Formerly an influential castle town, Kakunodate is best known for its well-preserved samurai district. But it also attracts many visitors to Hiburi Kamakura, its fire-rocking February festival.

Once a Lunar New Year ritual, the 400-year tradition now feels more like a community event. Locals gather at 36 locations in the city to prepare parties under pavilions. They alternate around burning straw bales of straw for health and happiness, and invite passers-by to hiburi (fire swings).

Hiburi Kamakura Festival, Kakunodate, Senboku, Akita Prefecture; 13th-14th February

Chasing tails: The Japan Cup Dogsled Race in Wakkanai, Hokkaido, has consisted of teams of dogs and racers competing against each other for 37 years. | Courtesy of the JAPAN CUP ALLJAPAN DOGSLED RACE WAKKANAI COMMITTEE

Japan Cup Dogsled race

Dog sledding is not often associated with Japan. The Japan Cup Dogsled Race in Wakkanai, Hokkaido – now in its 37th year – says otherwise.

For two days, dogs and racers compete against each other in a series of competitions, from the rapid six-dog race to the popular and carefree “Wan Wan Dash” (“Doggy Dash”), in which the participants compete alongside their own bitches go the start.

Japan Cup Dogsled Race, Koetoimura, Koetoi, Wakkanai, Soy Sub-Prefecture, Hokkaido; February 22-23. More information is available at bit.ly/jpdogsled.

A man dressed as a Namahage demon dances at the UNESCO-certified Namahage Sedo Festival in Akita Prefecture. | KYODO

Namahage Sedo Festival

The Namahage Sedo Festival has its origins in the Oga Peninsula. It is a tradition in which men dress up as Namahage (demons), wear grotesque masks and straw coats and wear wooden replicas of knives (deba). They trudge through the city with the cry, “Are there any screaming kids around?” Needless to say, children are horrified. The intent is to protect the little ones from being lazy or naughty.

The festival begins with a large bonfire at the Shinzan shrine before the straw-clad, torch-bearing Namahage reaches the city.

The Namahage tradition was added to UNESCO’s intangible cultural heritage list in 2018, but the region’s aging society could soon make this a relic of the past.

Namahage Sedo Festival, Shinzan Shrine, Mizukuisawa, Kitaurashinzan, Oga, Akita Prefecture; February 8-10

Extremely dangerous: Men hold fire torches during Oto Matsuri in the Kamikura Shrine in Shingu, Wakayama Prefecture. | KYODO

Oto Matsuri

The historic Oto Matsuri in Shingu, Wakayama Prefecture, is downright dangerous.

It takes place in early February and sees around 2,000 torch-carrying men in white robes running down the 538 steep and irregular stone steps of the old Kamikura shrine.

After a week of supposedly eating white food such as tofu, kamaboko (hardened fish paste) and white rice, the male participants called Agariko or “Ascending Children” met in Gotobiki Iwa – a boulder at the shrine like it did means home of a deity. After sunset, the men light their torches with a sacred flame before, in the name of cleaning and the good harvest, make a death-defying descent down the stairs.

Oto Matsuri, Kamikura Shrine, Shingu City, Wakayama Prefecture; February 6th

Deep snow does not deter people, but pulls them into the historic city of Ouchijuku. | SUMOMOJAM VIA PHOTOZOU

Ouchijuku Snow Festival

The intact postal town of Edo Era (1603-1868) Ouchijuku in Fukushima Prefecture uses its historic houses in the bitter winter by breathing festival life into the snow-covered streets.

The opportunity to see a 300-year-old cityscape illuminated by the mini-kamakura (snow huts) also offers festival visitors a lot of fun: from men with loincloths who roam the streets with torches, drumming taiko and fireworks. Try negi soba noodles, a local specialty that uses spring onions instead of chopsticks.

Ouchijuku Snow Festival, Shimogo, Minamiaizu, Fukushima Prefecture; February 8th to 9th

The ultimate winter scene: Shirakawa-go is illuminated on six days in January and February. | GETTY IMAGES

Shirakawa-go Light Up

Shirakawa-go is famous for its traditional thatched-roof Gasshō-Zukuri farmhouses. These light up dramatically in January and February and offer a fascinating sight along the remote Shogawa River in Gifu Prefecture. The houses, which are part of the UNESCO World Heritage Site and some are over 250 years old, are provided with steep, thick thatched roofs to withstand heavy snowfalls.

The best place to see the glow of the snow-covered roofs of the houses is the Shiroyama Viewpoint north of Ogimachi (the best preserved part of the city). However, this is a popular place and the only way up is via a shuttle bus with a ticket. Staying in some of the traditional houses in the area is also an option and means immersing yourself in the rustic history of the buildings – and having the village to yourself as soon as the tourists go home.

Shirakawa-go Light Up, Ono District, Gifu Prefecture; February 2, 9 and 16

A cool bar: drink at an ice bar at the Shiretoko Drift Ice Festival in Hokkaido. | LIN JUDY VIA FLICKR

Shiretoko Drift Ice Festival

On the secluded, UNESCO-recognized Shiretoko peninsula in the east of Hokkaido, the city of Shari is transforming the long, dark winter into a mystical wonderland with its drift ice festival.

Replacing the 30-year legacy of the annual Shiretoko fantasy in 2016, the new festival is a celebration of Ryūhyō (sea ice) that attracts visitors to the coast of the Sea of ​​Okhotsk every year. It features natural creations and invites visitors to explore the snow-covered domes, igloo-like coffee stands, and ice bars that are spread throughout the Shiretoko National Campsite. The festival is a winter wonderland of the 21st century.

Shiretoko drift ice festival, Shiretoko National Camping, Sharicho, Hokkaido; January 30 to February 30, 28; Admission ¥ 500, including a memory pin and a drink

Tochikawa Yuki Matsuri is the oldest snow festival in the country and is now 71 years old. | TOKAMACHI SNOW FESTIVAL EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE

Tokamachi Yuki Matsuri

Tokamachi Yuki Matsuri dates from 1950 and claims to be Japan’s original snow festival. This year it is the 71st edition.

A more local offer than the normally booming Sapporo snow festival, which also started in 1950. In mid-February, cute snow sculptures, slides, rides, and other performances, including taiko drum performances, take place in the snowy streets of Tokamachi. Although the schedule has been adjusted due to the unprecedented warm winter weather, the celebrations for 2020 are still ahead. The organizers promise “a fun experience even without a lot of snow” and urge visitors not to be put off.

Tokamachi Snow Festival, Tokamachi City, Niigata Prefecture; February 15-16

As part of the Yokote Kamakura Festival in Akita Prefecture, two people crouch into a Kamakura (snow hut) with a Valentine’s theme. | KYODO

Yokote Kamakura Festival

Another atmospheric winter festival in Akita Prefecture, Yokote’s small town setting, is evident during the week-long winter festival, when the city is lit by hundreds of Kamakura.

Local schoolchildren invite visitors to some of the cozy huts to enjoy grilled mochi (rice cake) and amazake (sweet, low-alcohol sake). There’s also a sparkling field with tiny candlelit Kamakura elements, while the specially-lit Yokote Castle offers great views elsewhere.

The event has a long history going back around 450 years. It takes place alongside Yokotes Bonden Matsuri, a festival that is unique in Akita Prefecture, where participants use bonded poles that are about five meters long and weigh up to 30 kilograms to make their way to the Asahiokayama Shrine to offer their elaborate totems.

Yokote Kamakura Festival, Yokote, Akita Prefecture; February 15-16. Visit yokotekamakura.com for more information.

