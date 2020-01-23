A moped escapes over the rooftops of Leyton after allegedly attacking a policeman

A moped who allegedly attacked a police officer who was trying to detain him spent hours on the roofs of Leyton while efforts were being made to denounce him.

Police attempted to arrest the male driver on Francis Road at around 8:25 a.m. on Thursday, January 23.

However, he fled and when an officer attempted to detain him, he allegedly attacked him and escaped again.

The rider climbed over the roofs of Leyton High Street and refused to descend.

A video that appears to show the arrested man has been shared on social media, but has not yet been confirmed by police.

The injured officer was taken to an East London hospital with facial injuries, which are not believed to be fatal.

Police surround the shops of Leyton High Street

A metropolitan police spokesperson said: “Officers attempted to arrest a man on a moped on Francis Road.

“The man walked and was chased and detained by an officer. The officer was then assaulted.

“The officer was taken to an East London hospital by the London Ambulance Service with facial injuries. His injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

“The male ran over the rooftops of High Street, Leyton, and refused to descend.

“Officers, the London Ambulance Service and the London Fire Brigade are present.

“Road closures are in place at High Road and Hainault Road.

“Motorists are advised to avoid the area.”

