A Mormon University teacher threatened to call male students ‘bless’

A professor at Mormon University has been threatening to be killed since he said in a lecture that being with LGBT + students is a blessing.

Jim Brau teaches economics program at Brigham Young University (BYU), which owns the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints (LDS), also known as the Mormon church.

In February, BYU’s Honor Code, which students could be expelled for violating, was amended to repeal the prohibition against “homosexuality”.

LGBT + students tend to kiss the same friends and girlfriends at various locations around the school, but a few days later the university also said there were “defects”.

Brau, who has been a partner with LGBT + students, decided to address the disruption that comes with the amendment of the Honor Code during the negotiations.

He also said he called the Honor Code office and asked them directly: “Are grandparents allowed to have the same powers, hugs, boyfriends, kisses, doing anything straight?”

He added that the office told him: “The Honor Code does not prohibit this.”

Brau told the 1,200 students in his class: “I know that some of us, including me, who have been praying for a long time, yesterday made us happy. For some of you, this is a great fight, and I understand that it is a great fight.

“You’re like, ‘What are you telling me? Two girls can kiss in schools? They’re ruining my head! There are two boys who can walk around the school holding hands?’

“This is what I say – BYU did you a great deal. Because when you go to work, your employer may be gay. Your employer may be spread, you will probably have sex workers. You have people everywhere who are LGBT + and you don’t know how to do it. ”

He added: “So if you see same-sex couples moving around, being polite, acting like straight families, this has prepared you for the real world. This is a blessing.”

After Brau uploaded the conversation to YouTube, as with any other class, the promo was off. The professor said that was when he first started taking risks.

In a letter to his students, he wrote: “After one of our videos was done, my brothers and I have been receiving threats from the right-wing groups of the altline and others online.

As a result, I will not feel comfortable posting a class online. ”

Many of his current and former students took to the media to say that the professor was their “hero.” One wrote: “Jim Brau is the only professor I ever felt comfortable telling people about their concerns and he gave great advice.”

A BYU spokesman told The Lake Tribune that Brau had been in contact with police at a local high school.

Since its article, BYU also considered removing the ban on “same-sex marriage”, and declared that “same-sex marriage” would not be legal.

The former Mormon University president emerged as a teenager this week.

He told ABC4: “I feel I should speak because I think I am unique as an experienced member of the board at BYU and has worked closely with BYU governments to hear more about what’s going on there.”

He described the coin as a “useless fire”, and said: “To give us such hope, and then the feeling of, ‘Yes, we can be accepted, yes, we can have it elsewhere,’ and then to just kind of get rid of or deal with someone, it’s cruel, and Violent … I think it’s a dangerous thing to do. ”

