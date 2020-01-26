A mother gave birth after her son’s award ceremony at a primary school. Three teachers rushed to help her

A second grader in Austin, Texas, left school on Wednesday with three academic awards and a brand new little sister.

Carina Soto-Rodriguez and her husband Andres attended an awards ceremony at IDEA Bluff Springs because their son Luigiani was honored for his reading and math, school officials told CNN.

At an appointment that day, her doctor had said that the baby would probably come on Saturday.

But when Soto-Rodriguez went to the bathroom at school, she gave birth to a girl in a matter of minutes.

Her husband had called 911 and teachers Amberlynn Balli, Valentina Davalos and Erica Beverly hurried to help.

The dispatcher asked Andres Soto-Rodriguez questions and gave instructions, and Balli said he had asked her to translate.

“I just picked up the phone and opened the door and approached the booth and there was mom with the brand new baby,” Balli told CNN.

Beverly and Davalos took care of Carina and the baby while Balli spoke to EMS and took care of Andres and Luigiani.

“None of us thought about it, we just jumped in,” said Davalos.

She said the entire delivery could not have lasted longer than 10 minutes.

“She was just in shock and was holding the baby,” Beverly said. “I took care of the mother so we can make sure they are safe and in good order.”

The teachers said Luigiani was confused at first, but he was looking forward to being a brother.

He didn’t even miss school the next day.

“It’s a huge story he can tell his friends,” Beverly said.

She said he wanted to take his sister to school for demonstration and storytelling.

IDEA Public Schools is a network of 96 public charter schools in Texas and Louisiana that serves students from pre-school to high school.

It promised to give the baby a college scholarship when he graduated from IDEA school.