A mother of two banned in all Asda in the country after a dispute over a self-service payment

A mother of two was refused entry to any Asda store across the UK after being banned following a payment dispute.

Kirsti Roderick says she feels she was treated like a “scum” and that she felt “embarrassed” following a complication at an automatic pay station, reports Chronicle Live.

The 29-year-old woman received a letter by mail last weekend, stating that she was banned from all Asda stores across the country for three years.

Kirsti’s problems started last month, December 9, when she went shopping in Asda to buy her children’s Christmas present and buy party food.

She finished her shop on Holles Street, Grimsby, and began scanning her goods at a self-pay machine.

Read more

Related Articles

Read more

Related Articles

Her total purchases were £ 147 – and she paid £ 45 in cash and £ 102 on a card.

Kirsti said, “He asked me if I wanted cash back and I clicked ‘No’. I then entered my PIN code and paid my bill.

“I was taking my purchases out of the checkout, but I noticed that something was wrong.

“The machine asked me again if I wanted cash back. I clicked “No” again. He then asked me to re-enter my PIN code. “

Kirsti was about to re-enter her PIN, but thought it best to check her online banking app beforehand.

She said there was a “pending payment” for £ 102.

GrimsbyLive saw a screenshot of a £ 102 “payment pending” at Asda on December 9.

Kirsti added, “I was surrounded by security guards, managers and other staff.

“I was charged with theft and told that I should pay or leave without my shopping.

“I told them I had already paid. I even tried to show them my online banking, but they just accused me of being a liar.”

She admits that she was “a little stubborn” about the situation because she “does not like being called a liar”.

Kirsti admitted to having a cool head

(Image: David Cook)

She says that a security guard was trying to intimidate her by standing over her and grabbing her by the arm.

“They called the police and I was told I would have to leave or I would be arrested,” said Kirsti.

“I admit to being a little excited about it. I had no choice but to leave the store.

“I felt really embarrassed, intimidated and treated like a scum, really.”

After leaving the store, Kirsti contacted her bank to inform them of the situation.

She says that she was told that her money had to be approved or refused by Asda for it to be offset in her pending payments.

The £ 102 was returned to him three days later.

Read more

Related Articles

Read more

Related Articles

Kirsti said, “I was given my £ 45 before I left the store that day. I had to wait three days before my money returned to my bank account.

“I thought my children should do without Christmas. I really didn’t need extra stress.

“I went to Asda every day until my money was back on my account. I returned and I did all my shopping when he finally returned. “

She said she received a £ 20 discount on her latest store – and thinks it was due to price fluctuations.

“A manager came and gave me £ 20 off.

“I apologized to the right people for the way I reacted and thought it was all resolved from there,” said Kirsti.

“I received a £ 40 gift voucher in the mail a few days later. I have told friends about it and they seem to think it is an apology. “

Kirsti says that she visited Asda after Christmas to spend her £ 40 gift certificate but was stopped by a security guard at the door.

She added: “He told me I was banned and showed me a letter. I asked why and why this letter had not been sent to me. There was my name, address and number on it.

Get the latest news from London straight to your phone without having to open your browser – and get all the latest news as notifications on your screen.

The MyLondon app gives you all the stories you need to help you stay on top of what’s going on in the best city of all time.

You can download it on Android here and Apple here.

“He said he wanted to give it to me in person. He just wanted to embarrass me and wanted more people to watch.

“I spoke with a manager and he said it wouldn’t happen, he said I wouldn’t be banned.”

Kirsti received her letter in January, explaining that she had been banned for “verbal abuse” – and the words “theft / loss of £ 100 to £ 1000” had been crossed out.

The letter, dated and signed on December 12, reads as follows: “You are advised that as of the date of this notice, the conditional invitation to the general public to enter an ASDA store is withdrawn as far as you are concerned . “

An Asda spokesperson said: “We always want to provide a welcoming environment for our customers and asking someone not to visit our stores is always an absolute last resort, but we do not tolerate any form of physical violence or verbal to colleagues or customers in our stores. ”

The supermarket chain had previously confirmed a “problem” with their checkouts during the Christmas period.

.