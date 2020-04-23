A mother who contracted for COVID-19 just before the deadline dies without holding a newborn baby

Eugene de Belle was nine months pregnant with her fourth child when she was admitted to the hospital for COVID-19. The doctor was able to give birth to the boy three weeks ago, but due to the virus, Debel had to be separated from him immediately.

This week she lost the battle with the coronavirus before she had the opportunity to hold her newborn baby.

On Wednesday, Mayor Kate Stewart of Tacoma Park, Maryland, at the moment of silence for his beloved local mother and her sad family, as Debele was a prominent member of the Ethiopian community. Virtual meeting started.

“Tonight, I want to start us from a moment of silence,” she said, showing her husband, three older children, and a photo of Debele. “One of the things I’ve learned over the last few weeks with family and friends, and especially today, is that her name means” my community, my people. ” And you can tell by looking at her smile in this photo. She was very meaningful in our community, our wider city, and our city’s Ethiopian community and family. She meant a lot. Us now. “

Wogene Debele with her husband and three oldest children.

Nationwide, doctors didn’t think most pregnant women were at high risk for the virus, and many didn’t show any symptoms, but it wasn’t tragic for Debelle.

Debele’s 17-year-old daughter, Mifle, serves in the city’s youth council, lobbying on issues that matter to young people in the community. After her mother died, she wrote to the mayor and thanked the community for all the help the family had.

A member of the Youth Council lost his mother last night. Please support her family during this incredibly difficult time https://t.co/AsbGwnN0tT

— Takoma Park Youth Council [@YouthTakoma] April 22, 2020

Friends launched the GoFundMe campaign to help Debele’s leftover family.

“Uugene was kind, joyful, and a source of power to her family and everyone who knew her,” it reads. “She left her husband Yilma Asfaw Tadesse and her beloved children Mihret [17 years old], Naod [10 years old], Asher [4 years old], and a newborn Levi she never even saw …. Please continue to pray. “

At the time of publication of this article, the goal of the campaign is just over $ 140,000 towards $ 200,000.

According to Mayor Stewart, Debelle’s newborn baby went home with his father and brother. All of which is now part of an incredibly long list of families that have been forever transformed by the coronavirus.

