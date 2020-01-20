A multi-layered approach to fraud protection

Cybercriminals who use synthetic identity fraud can do harm, but the real impact is on business relationships with their legitimate users. These scams can both make consumers vulnerable and force them to take complex anti-fraud measures. Businesses need to properly determine which consumers are legitimate, but some authentication measures are inadequate. The best approach, therefore, is to use multiple technologies and multiple screening strategies to ensure that fraudsters don’t slip through the cracks.

Fraudsters and the access problem

Providing smooth and secure access for legitimate users is one of the biggest hurdles for businesses and financial institutions, as customers need to be able to shop online, pay bills, send messages, and do other daily tasks. Companies have implemented a number of technologies to prevent fraudsters since digital transactions have become the norm, including artificial intelligence (AI), biometrics, machine learning (ML), and passwords. However, each of these tools has strengths and weaknesses in terms of data security and protection.

Many companies use several technologies to compensate for the deficits of individual tools. For example, various industries rely on AI and ML to quickly categorize data. This makes it easier for companies to determine whether consumer transactions or accounts are legitimate. These advanced learning tools rely on factors such as online credit history, geographic locations, and IP addresses to verify consumer identity. However, this information can be faked by bad actors who rely on huge pools of stolen credentials.

However, pairing technologies that examine different identifiers could eliminate these vulnerabilities. For example, biometrics and other authentication tools that use the individual details of users can be combined with AI and ML to ensure protection. Behavioral biometrics can be combined with AI to provide a relatively airtight defense against synthetic identity fraud, as each technology can identify patterns of behavior that the other may overlook. Companies and financial institutions can also improve their AI risk models through secondary identity checks at the checkout or after users log in. This includes one-time passwords or requests for additional documents to verify identity. Such technologies can ultimately contribute to more robust anti-fraud measures for online businesses.

The technology barrier

A multi-layered approach is critical to countering fraud, but companies need to consider how to implement anti-fraud measures. Consumers still tend to see fraud protection as a problem for the banks and businesses they interact with, which means that uncomfortable experiences and fraudulent events can drive them out equally. Organizations need to strike a balance between ease of use and security concerns when using anti-fraud technologies.

Corporations, financial service providers and fraud prevention technology providers must also take into account the evolution of the fraud ecosystem. Businesses need to adjust their strategies to adapt to new channels and satisfy their customers, as bad actors run their programs through platforms that have yet to innovate their anti-fraud efforts. Combining multiple security technologies can help businesses protect consumers. However, companies need to use the right combination of tools to ensure that their experiences stay smooth.