A murderer who is married to one

The Walking Dead was just in front of the Godfather fireworks factory. Here is a show that evolves in violence and fear, a show where subtlety and nuance is not a powerful suit, and in most of its most exciting episodes, big battles and race-time scenarios that often threaten zombies to cope with everything. ; You tell me, after all of Whisperer’s fears, is a long-term conflict prematurely borrowing? To quote Negan: Sorry, kid, it’s forgiven.

Honestly, the Walking Dead begs the decision that the show, in fact, should be a huge, seasonal narrative that leads to a great fight between our heroes and the more attractive antagonists the show has ever seen. avoid the struggle. A rug is the sound of a trombone, the feed and a substitute for a lamp on a smarter television show. It is true that no one has packed the series with too much brains (is it ironic, no?) And it is still surprising that AMC’s longtime enterprise has had a hard time touching its big moments lately. True, the last minute of “Walking With Us” is a real highlight (it’s much more in the short term), and the ending is good enough, almost enough to get rid of everything that came before, but it’s still a difficult choice to act on a horrible television show. best move.

The episode opens in the media, with flaming arrows that trap our heroes between Hilltop’s burning walls and an army of patrolmen (destroying the city’s defense and acting as a whirlwind of whisperers and hikers). And for a few minutes it seems to be really exciting: Ezekiel is already picking up the kids, Daryl racing between different shootings, closing the walls with the morning star and Carol standing at the head of a few others. battles, losing the arrows and looking at the desperation that followed the chaos. “Come With Us” seemed like a full-fledged fight hour, resembling one of the hilarious battle episodes of Game Of Thrones, and a clever suggestion that small moments during the character get out of sight. story and performance integration. To try and save Eugene’s favorite radio devices, Yumiko was finding excitement, finding blood-soaked Magnum among the non-irradiated.

Then the opening credits rolled in and we suddenly hit the unlisted results. Usually, when you watch a heavy episode, the next part where people feel they are pulling back and ready for a new situation is because we have gone through a fire near the characters. That is, by suddenly removing us from the air of war and leaving only the dignity, the law can be affected by some mood. It doesn’t feel useful because we have just passed the catharsis of conflict, but are still expected to feel their full weight. Drama does not work. From there, there’s a struggle to rebuild the storyline, and while the noteworthy elements go over the nearby wall, there isn’t much emotion left to build the show. It escalated the conflict so much that it was shot down.

But before we reach the grand finals, let’s see what happens during these midterms. Despite turning Hilltop into a pack of smokers, Alpha won’t win until Lydia returns … can she kill him? Despite a long conversation with Negan about this, Alpha’s motives are a bit confusing compared to his insistence on ensuring the safety of Ezekiel and his daughter. Was it crazy that Lydia chose to help Daryl instead of killing her mother? Strange vendetta, but go Alpha. Even Negan gets bored with this part of the episode, rather than trying to walk again by tapping his orders and slapping his brows. Alden, meanwhile, reconciles with the old Whisperer Mary, allowing her to hold her nephew for Kelly’s comfort. Of course, it’s time for Beta to frame and hit Mary with a heartfelt glance at the religious moment. Alden is not enjoying this moment because Alden throws a bullet over the head of the already deceased Mary and forces Beta to escape. Hey Alden, next time-partying: Maybe tap the giant halsking psychopath first, then deal with the perverse zombie? You are already in the head of anyone who killed Beta.

There are a few minor points – Carol Eugene encourages everyone to throw things away and find the mysterious Stephanie, Magna, and Yumiko, and learn about the loss of Magna Connie when they return home (a blow to Carol) before they leave Yumiko ) – but another story that has been emotionally successful is the death of the Earl while trying to protect the safety of his children. After being stabbed, they place them in a room of the dog they are hiding, then leap into their heads before jumping into the other room. This is an action we have seen in the show before, but it still bites, because there is something that someone has to kill to avoid killing others. Add to this the fact that Jerry’s wife Nabila’s alarming (pushing button) loses sight because her children are not in the spotlight and there is some sharp but undeniably impressive character.

Later. This issue. “Clear yet undeniably effective” does not do justice, because at last I did something that I didn’t think the show had had in the intestines since at least the first year: Kill a big character without any fanbase, in the middle of a season. Negan says she’s holding Alpha’s daughter, closes the whistleblower leader, and then cuts her throat as she opens the door to find out she’s been cheated, and slowly brings her head back and Carol. “It took you so long,” he said, a sardonic look.

Still, Siddick’s death was not so surprising in the first half of the season as the entire episode followed by the show’s usual episode was spent watching an emotionally soon-to-die character to reconcile with his life. On the contrary, at the moment of his death, Alpha is working hard to achieve a more unfinished goal than ever before. Negan is clear from the beginning that he is trying to convince Alpha to kill Lydia, and that when he does his best, it’s clear that something will happen. (For the record, I assumed Lydia had already freed herself and went away without thinking that she was nowhere else.) But still armed with this knowledge, getting rid of one of the best villains is a near hell. The show has never had such a fast, relentless efficiency (and a kiss from Negan). This almost reversed the emptiness, which was almost completely a part of it. It started big and ended better; If it weren’t for this episode, it would be a bit dragging.

Critical observations

I laughed at Negan Beta as “Red McTwoKnives”.

Guess Carol did not comply with Aaron’s plan to “leak Negan’s whisper to kill Alpha”. In fact, I think this is Carol’s Plan B.

Mary’s death was also a bit of a surprise, though she once again met with her nephew Adam, who publicly stated that death had come for him.

What makes the abolished battle even more miserable is how effectively they set up an excellent set: a burning farm house, a gathering of dead walks that hold even larger collections of creatures, to try and get Eugene back into the building. Save your belongings … what a waste.

Did I miss something that I know of Beta’s other whisperers just because Alpha isn’t the right hand? Seeing the part of Beta’s face torn by Mary’s mask, the man who said “you know … sound” definitely shows that there is something else out there; I can’t think of what could happen.

This is the first time I have felt a little bad for Judith, who has to kill the traveler Earl.

“I’m dead to this world, but you claim.” The next time you say this, you might want to look in the mirror, Negan.

Goodbye, Samantha Morton! It was great to be in the show – Alpha was a really memorable villain.

