A neighborhood student adjusts to life online

Posted: Mar 19, 2020 / 08:07 AM PDT / Updated: Mar 19, 2020 / 08:07 AM PDT

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — On Wednesday, the school district’s around Kern County shut their doorways to gradual down the distribute of the Coronavirus.

These colleges made the indefinite transition to on-line instruction, leaving 1000’s of community people with minimal time to modify to this substantial modify in their children’s lives.

15-year-previous Isabel Valenzuela is one of these learners. The Golden Valley Higher College sophomore is performing her college work online for the foreseeable foreseeable future.

“I truly begun previous evening and I am just making an attempt to get forward,” claimed Valenzuela.

Valenzuela is a single of 190-thousand young children in Kern County facing this new-standard.

“I was not fired up simply because I like to have social interaction”, mentioned Valenzuela.

Her mother, Kari, thinks the ideal way to tackle this new actuality is maintaining Isabel organized outside the house the classroom.

“One of her academics designed a set timetable for them,” reported her mom. “They gave her some packets to bring house and some workbooks.”

The significant college sophomore also wants to make positive she stays connected with her mates, even for the duration of this time of social distancing.

“I like to have social conversation,” reported Valenzuela. “I believe schoolwise we will do great with homeschooling, but a good deal of children feed off of that social interaction.”