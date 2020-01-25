A new application byte is called “Vine 2.0” – Find out more! | Byte, social media, vine

A new 6-second video app has arrived, from the creators of Vine.

The creators of the original application have just unveiled their new, called Byte.

“Dear friends, today we are reporting 6-second loop videos and a new community for people who love them,” shared the app’s Twitter account this afternoon. “It’s called byte and it’s both familiar and new. We hope it will resonate with people who sense something is missing.”

The app is also looking for feedback on the new business and has launched a community forum to gather ideas and suggestions from users to improve Byte.

Vine, who launched the career of Cameron Dallas, Lele Pons, Nash grier and more, closed in 2017.

very soon, we will present a pilot version of our partner program which we will use to compensate creators. byte celebrates creativity and community, and paying creators is an important way to support both. stay tuned for more information.

– byte (@byte_app) January 25, 2020

Click inside to see how fans react to the news that Vine 2.0 is here…

attention to all the parents: byte which has just been deleted, which is essentially from the vineyard 2. go find these usernames before it is too late

– ˗ˏˋburger🌤ˊˎ˗ (@burgerjpeg) January 25, 2020

bro vine 2 is out now you know it means… ALL YAL TIK TOK EBOY AND VISCO GIRL AND ENNOYING TIK TOK DANCER SAAAAAAY YOUR ASSSS ON TIK TOK AND NOT VIGNER 2 pic.twitter.com/HN9or7Ed0R

– I fucked your bias 🖖🏾💦 (@ Odd__Orbit69) January 25, 2020

Like Just Jared Jr. on FB