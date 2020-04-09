A new arena of 17,000 people will be built in Bristol

A new playground and leisure complex of 17,000 people has been built in Bristol.

Yesterday (April 8), it was reported that Community Secretary Robert Jerrick had approved plans for a major site to be built on the former Bristol-South Gloucestershire border at the former Filton Airport.

It will be the third largest arena in the UK and is expected to bring great economic and cultural growth to Greater Bristol with an estimated 1.4 million visitors a year.

“In the current COVID-19 crisis, this is particularly welcome news,” said Andrew Billingham, managing director of YTL, which is behind the new arena. “This is a huge step forward for all people in Bristol and the region.”

He continued, “We are determined to open a platform that will inspire future generations, giving our big city a beating heart in the entire music and entertainment industry. Doors open in 2023!” (Via business leader)

A YTL Arena spokeswoman said construction would begin next year. “There are a large number of terms between these terms, including refinement of detailed design, tendering and procurement. All teams are currently working at home security, progressing (this).”

Meanwhile, London’s O2 Arena will serve as a training center for frontline workers to treat coronavirus patients at NHS Nightingale Hospital.

The statement explains that the NHS will use the space as a training facility to train staff who will continue to work at NHS Nightingale. Patients will not be treated at the meeting place.