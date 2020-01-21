A new brand for vintage Ford Broncos

It’s not exactly a secret: Ford is bringing back the Bronco.

We don’t know what it will look like when it is finally unveiled this spring, but it will have real off-road capability to compete head-on with the Jeep Wrangler. And it is common knowledge that the design will pay homage to the original Bronco released in 1966.

In the meantime, how about a vintage Bronco that has been completely renovated to be essentially a brand new vehicle? This is exactly what Gateway Bronco of St. Louis does.

“All the original look and feel. But 0-60 in five seconds, the Coyote engine (Ford modern 5.0 V8), six-speed transmission and bison leather. Comfortable, air conditioning, drive it n ‘ anywhere, “said Seth Burgett, founder and CEO of Gateway Bronco.

No, Gateway Bronco isn’t the only company doing it, but they say they’re the only ones authorized by Ford Motor Company to make old Broncos again. Each part, up to the last nut and bolt, is new or refurbished. The interiors are still austere, but with equipment that the ancients never had.

So how does it work? I was able to take one on a short drive on the winding roads of the Santa Monica mountains. It looks like a mixture of a vintage vehicle and a new one. It was the goal.

Each of Gateway’s “new” Broncos is tailor-made, built to customer order, and takes approximately one year to complete. All the buyer has to do is select things like color, interior and options. And send money. Many. Expensive materials and many hours of skilled labor are price tags equivalent to real drops.

“The base model starts at $ 150,000 and has a three-year warranty. We have an intermediate product at $ 250,000 with a five-year warranty. And our high-end modern warrior, with a one-year warranty from $ 300,000, and that includes just about everything, including a Shelby compressor on the Coyote engine, “said Burgett.

Expensive, yes. But one thing is for sure, you would have the only one on your block, if not in your zip code.

Or wait a bit. Ford will eventually sell new Broncos that may remind you of those old ones. But for many, they will never be as cool as the originals.

