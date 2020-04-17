A New BTS Album Is Currently on the Way! | BTS, Tunes, rm

This is the most effective BTS information!

The South Korean boy band is presently working on their following album, team member RM mentioned for the duration of a livestream on the group’s official BANGTANTV YouTube channel on Friday (April 17).

“I turned this on due to the fact we wished to consider a little something new. It’s not that this content material has a distinct identify to it. With our live shows remaining postponed or canceled and the situation extending in excess of a lengthy time period of time, we arrived to the summary to check out a thing new,” RM stated of the stay stream, by means of Soompi.

“It’s almost nothing much, we just desired to share what we’ve been doing to really feel more linked and that we’re carrying out a lot of things with each other. From now on, we system to share our lives with you about as soon as a week.”

He also confirmed new information and facts about impending audio amid the pandemic.

“I’m certain several of you have guessed by now, but we’re heading to be releasing one more album. We’ve begun preparing for it. We’re going to be sharing that planning approach with you. No particulars have been decided as of now, we’ve only just started speaking about it. That we’re likely to be building some thing new. We’re going to work really hard to do that,” he stated.

“We’re not guaranteed when that album will be introduced. I’m sure there will be times that we never want to clearly show because the album earning process isn’t usually wonderful, but even even though we do not know what the finish outcome will be, we’ll do our very best.”

Their most current studio album, Map of the Soul: 7, was unveiled in February.

1 member of the group not long ago went viral simply because of a movie of himself keeping at home.

Look at RM‘s live stream…

https://www.youtube.com/enjoy?v=kmT-DjWCWek

