[‘a-new-day’:-harvey-weinstein-convicted,-led-absent-in-cuffs]

NEW YORK (AP) — Former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein was convicted of rape and sexual assault versus two ladies and led off to jail in handcuffs Monday in what his foes hailed as a landmark instant for the legal system and a long-overdue reckoning for the person vilified as the largest monster of the #MeToo period.

The 67-12 months-old Weinstein had a glance of resignation on his face as he read the verdict: responsible on two prices, not responsible on a set of much more major kinds.

Even though it was not the throughout-the-board victory prosecutors and his accusers experienced hoped for, it could put the stooped and feeble-on the lookout Weinstein guiding bars for the relaxation of his daily life. The prices carry up to 29 several years in jail.

District Lawyer Cyrus Vance Jr. saluted the girls who arrived forward from the at the time-feared studio boss, indicating they “changed the class of heritage in the fight versus sexual violence” and “pulled our justice process into the 21st century.”

“This is the new landscape for survivors of sexual assault in The usa, I think, and it is a new working day. It is a new day simply because Harvey Weinstein has finally been held accountable for crimes he dedicated,” Vance explained.

Weinstein’s attorneys mentioned they will attraction.

“Harvey is unbelievably strong. He took it like a person,” protection legal professional Donna Rotunno mentioned. “He knows that we will carry on to combat for him, and we know that this is not in excess of.” A further of his legal professionals, Arthur Aidala, quoted Weinstein as telling as his legal staff:: “I’m innocent. I’m harmless. I’m innocent. How could this occur in The us?”

The jury of 7 adult males and 5 girls took five times to obtain Weinstein guilty of raping an aspiring actress in a New York City hotel room in 2013 and sexually assaulting production assistant Mimi Haleyi at his condominium in 2006 by forcibly carrying out oral sexual intercourse on her.

He was acquitted on the most severe costs, two counts of predatory sexual assault, every single carrying up to life in jail. Both of those counts hinged on the testimony of “Sopranos” actress Annabella Sciorra, who claimed Weinstein barged into her condominium, raped her and forcibly performed oral intercourse on her in the mid-1990s.

Judge James Burke purchased Weinstein taken to jail right away. Court docket officers handcuffed Weinstein and set their arms less than his, major him unsteadily out of the courtroom by means of a facet door with out the use of the walker he relied on for significantly of the trial. He was later on taken from the courthouse in an ambulance, strapped to a stretcher in his accommodate, in what was considered to be just a precautionary evaluate.

The judge stated he will inquire that Weinstein, who had been cost-free on bail due to the fact his arrest approximately two years in the past, be held in the infirmary soon after his lawyers reported he needs health care focus adhering to unsuccessful again operation.

Sentencing was set for March 11. The sexual assault demand carries up to 25 many years in jail, when the 3rd-degree rape count is punishable by up to four several years. (The jury acquitted Weinstein of 1st-degree rape, which needs the use of pressure or the threat of it, and uncovered him responsible of third-degree rape, which requires a deficiency of consent.)

The verdict followed weeks of often harrowing and excruciatingly graphic testimony from a string of accusers who explained to of rapes, forced oral intercourse, groping, masturbation, lewd propositions and excuses from Weinstein about how Hollywood the casting couch functions. In addition to the a few gals he was billed with attacking, 3 additional who reported they ended up attacked by Weinstein testified in an effort by prosecutors to exhibit a sample of brutish actions on his part.

Whispers about Weinstein’s conduct circulated in Hollywood for decades right before they eventually turned into a torrent of accusations in 2017 that ruined his profession and gave rise to #MeToo, the world wide movement to really encourage females to arrive forward and keep highly effective males accountable for their sexual misconduct.

The trial was the very first legal situation to come up from the barrage of allegations in opposition to Weinstein from more than 90 girls, such as actresses Gwyneth Paltrow, Salma Hayek, Ashley Judd, Uma Thurman and Mira Sorvino. Most of those people situations have been way too previous to prosecute.

Whilst prosecutors and other Weinstein foes have been let down by his acquittal on the most severe expenses, they exulted about the guilty verdicts.

“The era of impunity for potent gentlemen who rape individuals is more than,” Sorvino mentioned, breaking down in tears on a convention get in touch with of Weinstein’s former accusers. “He will rot in jail as he deserves.”

Judd, who accused Weinstein of detrimental her job by spreading lies about her soon after she rejected his developments, tweeted: “For the gals who testified in this situation, and walked by way of traumatic hell, you did a community company to girls and gals just about everywhere, thank you.”

Although Weinstein did not testify, his attorneys contended that any sexual call was consensual and that his accusers went to mattress with him to get in advance in Hollywood. The protection seized on the reality that the two females he was convicted of attacking experienced intercourse with him — and despatched him warm and even flirty e-mails — well immediately after he supposedly attacked them.

In the close, that argument didn’t seem to gain any traction. Alternatively, the jury had difficulty with Sciorra’s allegations. 4 times into deliberations, the jurors despatched out a take note indicating they were deadlocked on the two predatory sexual assault counts but had arrived at a unanimous verdict on the some others. The judge advised them to continue to keep on deliberating.

Soon after the verdict, jury foreman Bernard Cody was requested as he left court docket how the deliberations ended up for him individually and responded: “Devastating.” He did not elaborate.

The Connected Push does not generally determine people today who say they are victims of intercourse crimes except if they grant authorization, as Haleyi and Sciorra did.

The phenomenally profitable film executive served deliver to the display screen such Oscar winners as “Good Will Looking,” “Pulp Fiction,” “The King’s Speech,” “Silver Linings Playbook” and “Shakespeare in Love” and nurtured the professions of celebrated filmmakers like Quentin Tarantino and Kevin Smith.

Weinstein now faces charges in Los Angeles. In that scenario, declared just as the New York demo was getting underneath way in early January, authorities allege he raped a person girl and sexually assaulted a further on back-to-back nights through Oscars week in 2013.

For the duration of the trial, Weinstein consistently trudged into the courthouse stooped and unshaven, employing his walker — a much cry from the way he was depicted in courtroom as a burly “Jekyll-and-Hyde” determine whose eyes seemed to change black with menace when his anger flared.

“If he listened to the term ‘no,’ it was like a cause for him,” his rape accuser testified. One particular female mentioned that when she laughed off his improvements, he sneered, “You’ll under no circumstances make it in this enterprise. This is how this business works.”

The jury read lurid testimony that Weinstein injected himself with a needle to get an erection, that his genitals appeared disfigured, that he despatched Sciorra a box of chocolate penises and that he after confirmed up uninvited at her hotel place doorway in his underwear with a bottle of little one oil in a single hand and a online video in the other.

The prosecution’s undertaking was made much more challenging mainly because Haleyi testified that she had sex with him two months after she was supposedly attacked, when the rape accuser whose title was withheld explained she experienced a sexual face with him far more than three many years afterward.

Like Haleyi, she despatched Weinstein friendly and often flirtatious e-mails, these types of as “Miss you massive guy” and “I appreciate you, constantly do. But I loathe feeling like a booty phone.”

All through a cross-assessment from Weinstein’s attorneys so exhaustive that she broke down in tears on the stand, the female discussed that she was afraid of his unpredictable anger and “I needed him to think I wasn’t a danger.”

To blunt that line of questioning, prosecutors known as as a witness a forensic psychiatrist who said that most sexual assault victims struggle to comprehend what took place to them and keep on to have get hold of with their attackers.

During closing arguments, Rotunno charged that Weinstein had turn out to be “the focus on of a trigger and a movement” — #MeToo — and asked the jury to ignore “outside forces.” She reported the case versus Weinstein amounted to “regret renamed as rape,” arguing that the females exercised their cost-free will to consider to even further their careers.

For the duration of the circumstance, Weinstein’s lawyers regularly elevated objections that could type the basis of an enchantment. Amongst other points, the defense complained that the Los Angeles prices were being timed to influence jury selection, and they unsuccessfully opposed the seating of a juror who wrote a novel involving predatory more mature gentlemen.

Above the many years, Weinstein managed to silence quite a few accusers with payoffs, nondisclosure agreements and the consistent worry that he could crush their professions if they spoke out. He also used an army of lawyers, publicists and private investigators to thwart journalists and suppress news stories about his habits.

Weinstein was last but not least arrested in Could 2018, 7 months following The New York Periods and The New Yorker exposed his alleged misconduct in stories that would win the Pulitzer Prize. Amid other men taken down by the #MeToo movement since the scandal broke: news anchors Matt Lauer and Charlie Rose, actor Kevin Spacey and Sen. Al Franken.

His studio, the Weinstein Co., went bankrupt after his disgrace. A tentative settlement was arrived at previous 12 months to solve almost all lawsuits stemming from the scandal. It would pay back Weinstein’s accusers about $25 million, but he would not have to acknowledge any wrongdoing or personally fork out something the studio’s insurance policies would cover the expense.

