[a-new-documentary-about-rock-legend-ronnie-james-dio-is-on-the-way]

BMG have declared that a documentary on Ronnie James Dio is in production.

Announcing the news yesterday (February 18), the firm said that the new documentary will be designed with the full authorisation of his estate. Dio died in 2010 following a battle with tummy most cancers.

Directed by Don Argott and Damian Fenton, the upcoming documentary will include things like “never-in advance of-noticed archival footage and pictures from his particular archives,” according to Billboard. It will also element “scenes with his closest peers, good friends and loved ones.”

Dio’s occupation spanned a 50-calendar year period of time from the 1950’s to the early 2000s. Dio served as the frontman for a selection of teams which includes Black Sabbath – when he changed frontman Ozzy Osborne in 1979 – Elf, Rainbow, Dio and Heaven and Hell.

In a statement, Dio’s widow Wendy mentioned: “I am really excited to be functioning with BMG on Ronnie’s prolonged-awaited documentary. Ronnie liked his supporters and I hope they will enjoy this excursion through Ronnie’s lifetime.”

The movie will also finish Dio’s incomplete autobiography, which he was crafting at the time of his loss of life.

Together with the documentary, BMG will also release his studio albums from 1996-2004: ‘Angry Machines’, ‘Killing The Dragon’ and ‘Master of the Moon.’ The reissues will also involve rarities and unreleased tracks.

A go over album of Dio’s audio – ‘This Is Your Life’ – was unveiled in 2014 and highlighted 4 tunes by Metallica. Their megamix of ‘Stargazer’, ‘Tarot Female,’ ‘Kill the King,’ and ‘A Mild in the Black’ were all by Dio’s band Rainbow.

Talking about his love for Dio’s music and its affect on Metallica, drummer Lars Ulrich claimed at the time: “[Dio’s] audio is so a great deal a portion of what is in Metallica’s DNA, the tougher, edgier, blues-dependent tough rock from the ’70s. It was relatively effortless to put this collectively, because it is a thing that we had been all reared on.”

The compilation also attributes tracks by Motörhead, Tenacious D and Anthrax moreover 1-off supergroups showcasing associates of Judas Priest, Slipknot and Dio’s previous band. Proceeds from the record went to the Ronnie James Dio Stand Up and Shout most cancers fund.