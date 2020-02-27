[a-new-frank-ocean-tune-is-on-the-way-but-there’s-a-capture]

Diehard Frank Ocean followers preordering his “Little Demon” one on vinyl could just be lucking out. Those people clients reportedly been given an email this 7 days giving them two selections – terminate the get or get ready for a shock.

Big Facts: The e-mail reportedly stated instead of receiving the 7-inch vinyl they ordered, a “new, unreleased” track would be despatched their way.

Higher-Crucial Information: The Web nearly quickly freaked out upon hearing the information.

fRANK FUCKIN OCEAN WILL Launch A NEW Music??????? 🥺☁️ — LIA (@BrnlFth) February 26, 2020

So frank ocean is releasing a new music huh.. it is to early to be messing with my heart like that bro — Kandy (@DreJosiah23) February 25, 2020

