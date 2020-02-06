A new gas station employee reportedly stole $ 17,000 on the first day of work

HAMDEN, CT – A petrol station employee is said to have earned more than $ 17,000 in cash, cigarettes, and lottery tickets on his first day at work.

The theft occurred at the Go On gas station in Hamden, Connecticut, in late January. Police say management has just hired a new night worker to run the station itself.

When the shopkeeper used an app to check how his employee was doing business cameras, he was shocked to find that his brand new employee was nowhere to be seen.

“[The owner] quickly found that the new employee had left,” said the Hamden Police Department in a statement. “The shopkeeper immediately responded to the deal and found that the new employee had stolen numerous items, including lottery tickets, 89 boxes of cigarettes, and money.”

According to the Hamden police, the total loss is $ 17,183.00.

The suspect also stole his employment folder with all of his personal information, which means that the store owner not only has no way of identifying the man. The shopkeeper informed the police that he had not yet learned the name of his new worker.

“Watch who you hire !!” said the department in a post on Facebook.

The suspect is still at large, and anyone with information about the suspect is asked to contact the Hamden Police Patrol Division.