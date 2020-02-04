A new generation of electric vehicles provides more muscles

The new Hummer EV will be quiet, clean and … probably still too big.

GMC

Imagine an electric vehicle driving along the highway. What comes to mind first? It’s probably something compact like the Chevrolet Bolt, or something sleek and slim like one of several Tesla offerings. But a new generation of electric vehicles wants to change this and show that an electric vehicle can be as massive as anything that runs on gas.

The new electric lobsters are at the forefront, but they’re not alone. At the New York Times, Alex Williams has studied this phenomenon, which he calls “the eco beast”. If that sounds like a paradox, don’t be wrong.

The new Hummer EV promises to use less gasoline than a Toyota Prius because it actually doesn’t use gasoline. In theory, it should also be possible to feed from climate-friendly wind farms or solar cells.

According to Williams’ article also in the eco beast camp? For one, Tesla’s cyber truck. Williams also cites two emerging automakers as their own forays into this emerging automotive market. There is Bollinger, whose B1 is available for retail at $ 125,000 and has 614 horsepower and a payload of £ 5,000. And there is Rivian, whose R1 looks like something that slipped through a hole in about five years. The R1 has a range of over 400 miles, up to 750 horsepower and costs $ 69,000 and more.

“In 2020, pickups are glamor vehicles that will effectively move the American automotive industry along with their collective chrome towbar,” Williams writes. From this point of view, the mix of technology and performance found in this new generation of trucks is not significantly different from the mix of technology and performance that pulls the driver to virtually any vehicle. And if this helps pave the way for a greener future, what can’t you like?

