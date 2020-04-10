A new installment of the Netflix series has dropped

Joel McHale will play number eight on Netflix’s Tiger King series. (Twitter / Netflix)

Tiger King, a Netflix show starring a world that is solely due to a coronavirus, is back this week with a new story.

“Tiger King and I” is one show from the show, hosted by Joel McHale and interviewed by many people the show recognizes, including the park’s quiet manager, John Reinke, who’s not bad at the show, Saff, and Jeff and Lauren Lowe.

Animal veteran and leopard print aficionado Carole Baskin has already confirmed that she will not be seen later on Tiger King.

Joe Exotic is currently in jail, where he is said to isolate the coronavirus.

The new bonus feature will be on April 12.

The Tiger King and I – the Tiger King starring Joel McHale and presenting new interviews with John Reinke, Joshua Dial, John Finlay, Saff, Erik Cowie, Rick Kirkman, and Jeff and Lauren Lowe – will post on April 12 pic. twitter.com/8fbbNet Claim

“Tiger King” and I “, which is the third installment of the exhibition, we see what has been happening in the lives of Tiger King stars since the program was released.

“It’s open,” says McHale, on the 43-second-page show released by Netflix, “and hopefully we’re funny.”

McHale, who owns “Netflix” seems to have made a mark on his abdomen, while Joe Exotic’s husband John Finlay once had a “Property of Joe Exotic” tattoo, known to make appearances as a Card Shark and also appeared in the cult classic.

Tiger King was released on Netflix on March 20 – just days before the UK government set up the country, at a time when people around the world were locked up at home as authorities tried to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Perhaps as a result, those who have a long history are now world-famous and fans have been doing a lot of demonstrations, after having consumed the seven episodes in a hurry.

But not everyone was happy with the bonus announcement.

No Joe Exotic no party

Sick like Carol Baskin’s leopard complained that her husband had slipped his throat?

I’ll show myself.

But not everyone was disappointed to have heard that there would be new things that could clear our minds – some people are looking past the “The Tiger King and me” and in the future, this strange and undeniable time.

Netflix is ​​adding a new program after a show with Joel McHale called “The Tiger King and Me”. Future posts include “Tiger King Superstar” and “Tiger King of the Opera”

