Weeks before the coronavirus spread across much of the world, parts of Africa were already threatened by another plague, the largest locust outbreak that some countries have seen in 70 years.

Now comes the second wave of the voracious insects, about 20 times the first. Millions of young desert grasshoppers fly from breeding grounds in Somalia in search of fresh vegetation emerging with seasonal rains.

Millions of already vulnerable people are at risk. And as they gather to try to combat the locusts, they are often at risk of spreading the virus – a topic that comes a distant second to many in rural areas.

Desert locusts swarm over a tree in Kipsing, near Oldonyiro in Kenya. The second swarm of insects has arrived, about 20 times the first. Photo / AP

It’s about the grasshoppers that “everyone is talking about,” said Yoweri Aboket, a farmer in Uganda. “Once they land in your garden, they will do total destruction. Some people will even tell you that the locusts are more destructive than the coronaviruses. There are even some who do not believe the virus will get here.”

Some farmers in the village of Abokat, near the Kenyan border, are wrestling with metal hands, whistling or throwing stones to try to drive out the locusts. But they mostly observe frustration, largely prevented by coronavirus outbreaks from gathering outside their homes.

A failed garden of coconut, local fat, means hunger. Such concerns in the village of about 600 people are reflected across much of East Africa, including Kenya, Ethiopia and South Sudan. The locusts also swarmed in Djibouti, Eritrea, Tanzania and Congo.

The UN Food and Agriculture Organization called the locust, caused in part by climate change, an “unprecedented threat” to food security and standard of living. Its officials called this new wave about 20 times than the first.

A motorcyclist rides through a swarm of desert grasshoppers. The UN is raising its appeal, as more swarms emerge in favorable breeding conditions. Photo / AP

“The current situation in East Africa remains extremely alarming, as … an increasing number of new swarms are forming in Kenya, southern Ethiopia and Somalia,” a new FAO estimate said.

Favorable breeding conditions through May means there will likely be another new round of swarms in late June and July, coinciding with the start of the harvest season, the agency said.

The UN has raised its aid appeal from $ 76 million to $ 153 million, saying that immediate action is needed before drizzle fuel increases further in grassland numbers. To date, the FAO has raised $ 111 million in cash or pledges.

The grasshoppers “invade the East African region in exceptionally large swarms as never before seen,” the Nairobi-based Climate Prediction and Application Center said.

Kenneth Mwangi, satellite information analyst at the Intergovernmental Authority for Climate Prediction and Applications Center. Photo / AP

The new swarm includes “young adults, ‘voracious bugs’ who eat more than the adults,” said Kenneth Mwangi, a satellite information analyst at the center.

Mwangi and other officials in Kenya cited difficulties in combating infestation, as coronavirus virus travel restrictions slow down overseas travel and delay pesticide delivery.

Field officer control work has been reduced, making it difficult for the center to update regional forecast models, Mwangi said.

In rural Laikipia county, among the hardest hit in Kenya, some are alert to the threat to commercial farms.

“I think, unfortunately, because of other things in the world, people forget about the problem with locusts. But it’s a very, very real problem,” farmer George Dodds told FAO.

Air spillage is the only effective way to control the grasshopper. After the locusts crossed into Uganda for the first time in the 1960s, soldiers resorted to using hand pumps because of difficulties in obtaining the needed aircraft.

Uganda’s agriculture minister said authorities were unable to import enough pesticides from Japan, citing disruptions to international cargo.

The government has yet to meet an additional budget of more than $ 4 million requested for locust control, the minister said.

The latest swarm of grasshoppers to plague East Africa includes young adults, reportedly having more voracious appetites than adults. Photo / AP

Money is important in a country where the president has received money from wealthy people to help respond to the virus and its economic disruption. Health workers threaten to strike for lack of protective gear.

Other countries face similar challenges.

In Ethiopia, where about 6 million people live in grassland-affected areas, infestation if unchecked “will cause large-scale harvest, pasture and forest cover loss, worsening food and nutrients,” says the FAO.

Bands of immature grasshoppers form in areas that include the crumb of the country, the Rift Valley region, it said.

Ethiopia’s agriculture minister has said it is planning to deploy six helicopters against the infestation, which could last until the end of August.

But a ministry spokesman, Moges Hailu, spoke of a scary sign: The locust swarms are now appearing in places where they had never been seen before.

– AP

