A new Nick Cave ‘Loverman’ vinyl figure will be on sale for Valentine’s Day

Plasticgod released a new Nick Cave vinyl character titled “Loverman” before Valentine’s Day next week.

The US pop art company, which produces “collectible vinyl figures for pop culture” and other memorabilia, partnered with Cave in 2015 to release five vinyl figures.

This year’s Valentine’s Day celebrations (February 14th) were marked by Plasticgod with the release of their latest Nick Cave vinyl figure. The title “Loverman” (named after the single of the same name “Nick Cave” and “Bad Seeds 1994”) is about 5 cm tall and limited to only 500 pieces.

– Plasticgod (@plasticgod) February 2, 2020

Each ‘Loverman’ vinyl figure costs $ 75 (£ 57.75) and can be bought here – although Plasticgod has emphasized that Valentine’s Day delivery is “not guaranteed”.

Last month, a fan asked in his regular online question and answer series, The Red Hand Files, whether he liked Kanye West.

“Making art is a form of madness – we slip deep into our own unique vision and get lost in it,” wrote Cave in response. “There is no musician on earth who is as committed to their own confusion as Kanye is, and in this respect he is our greatest artist at this point.”

A signed edition of Cave’s book The Sick Bag Song was also sold in January, and one of his signature suits raised $ 10,000 for the Australian Bushfire relief effort.