A new PIAA proposal would beat District 3, Class 6A and 5A champions against the teams from WPIAL, Pittsburgh, in the state football playoffs

MECHANICSBURG, Cumberland County – According to a new proposal announced this week by the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association, District 3 “big schools” would go west to take part in state football playoffs.

If the proposal is accepted, the new PIAA classes 6A and 5A will move teams from District 7 (Western Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association and Pittsburgh) and District 12 (Philadelphia Public and Catholic League) to District 3 by moving to the other classes the “western” part of the bracket for the next biennial cycle, this year and in 2021.

The proposal was approved by the PIAA Board at first reading on Wednesday. To pass, the proposal must pass three “readings” or votes. According to the PIAA’s statutes, the proposal can be changed at any time until third reading and voting.

Class 6A and Class 5A are the two largest classifications of the state.

The PIAA changes the brackets every two years.

If the proposal is successful, class 6A will be added to the state round one week after the championship game in District 3 in the quarter-finals (week 13). The District 3 champion would compete against the District 7 champion in the 2020 playoffs.

In Class 5A, the District 3 champion will compete against the District 7 champion in the semifinals at week 14.

In 4A, the District 3 champion will enter the scoring in the semi-finals, where he will compete against either the District 1, 2, or 12 champion, depending on who emerges from the previous rounds.

In 3A, the District 3 title list will compete against the District 12 champion in the quarter-finals. The champions of the 11th and 12th districts would be represented in this half of the round.

In Class 2A, District 3 and District 12 champions also meet in the quarter-finals, with the winner meeting either District 2, 4, 6, or 11 champions.

In Class A, District 3 opens with a quarter-final game against the District 4 champion. This page of the bracket also contains the title lists of Districts 1, 2, 6 and 11.

The next reading of the proposal will be voted on at a PIAA board meeting on March 18.

40.213269

-77.008031