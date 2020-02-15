[a-new-report-card-sheds-light-on-tennessee’s-problems-recruiting-and-retaining-teachers]

CLOSE

Fewer people want to become teachers in Tennessee, and for those that do make it to the classroom, a notable portion end up quitting, according to the latest version of an annual report that sheds light on the state’s teacher training programs.

The number of teacher candidates in the state’s programs dipped in the 2017-18 year to 3,063 — or down 441 graduates in the 2016-17 school year.

And of the educators Tennessee trained and then entered classrooms in the 2016-17 year, 16.4% left the state’s schools within three years — either by moving elsewhere or quitting the profession.

The upside: Tennessee produced in 2019 more prepared candidates for the classroom since the state began its annual report card four years ago that tracks outcomes at the state’s teacher preparation programs.

It means even as the state struggles to attract and retain educators, the state is slowly improving the quality of teachers.

“Our latest report card shows us that more educator preparation programs are meeting or even exceeding expectations in their work to prepare our state’s future teachers,” said Sara Morrison, State Board of Education executive director.

Tennessee’s ability to attract and retain teachers is a focus for Gov. Bill Lee and the state’s education department.

In next year’s state budget, Lee is setting aside $25 million — $5 million of that recurring— for a new teacher and principal institute, as well as $8.5 million to create a fellowship for high school seniors and college freshmen to train them to become teachers.

State Board Director of Policy and Research Amy Owen said the priorities set by Lee allow for conversations around what other factors Tennessee can measure on the report card.

Also in this year’s report, the state identified nine educator preparation providers as exceeding expectations in their preparation of the state’s future teachers and school leaders.

Those programs in the 2018-19 school year are:

Carson-Newman University

East Tennessee State University

Lipscomb University

The Memphis Teacher Residency

Milligan College

Teach for America Nashville-Chattanooga

Union University

The University of Memphis

And the University of Tennessee-Knoxville

This year, the annual report also looks at teacher satisfaction with the Tennessee program they completed and whether candidates successfully pass licensure examinations.

“We expect they will become scored metrics on the report card in future years,” said Erika Leicht, the report’s project manager.

To view the Educator Preparation Report Card, visit http://teacherprepreportcard.tn.gov.

