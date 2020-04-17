A new series, inspired by Stephen King’s “Radiance,” is coming to HBO

HBO has announced that a new series called Overlook has inspired Stephen King’s “Radiance.”

Produced by J.J. Abrams and Ben Stevenson, Bad Robot’s head of television, are described as a “thriller” exploring the unprecedented stories of the Overlook Hotel, America’s most famous fantasy hotel.

Warner Bros. Television will prepare the show, and the global distributor of the show will be the international distribution company Warner Bros.

Other shows, which also announced on HBO today (April 17), include one set in the DC “Dark League Dark” universe and the original drama “Daster”, co-written with “Walking Dead” writer LaToya Morgan.

Established in the 1970s in the American Southwest, Duster “studies the life of a vacation driver for a growing burglary,” Variety reports.

J. J. Abrams Credit: Getty

Kevin Reilly, Chief Content Officer at HBO Max, said: “What an amazing start to our association with the wildly-shaped Bad Robot team led by JJ and Kathy (McGrath).

“What could be better than the original J.J. Ideas, followed by Warner Bros., allowing them to relax on the iconic I.P. from Stephen King and the DC Universe and provide more needed programming on HBO Max.”

In other news, Stephen King recently told fans of Green Passion that Captain Trip, the moniker of the deadly flu, detailed in his novel Stand, should be changed to Captain Pipes for the coronavirus pandemic.

A well-known writer who recently saw his book The Outsider, adapted for the HBO mini-series, responded to a hashtag on Twitter that is being distributed to fans.

– Of course, call it Captain Trump, why not? It fits, “he wrote on Twitter last week (April 9). King is an outspoken critic of Donald Trump.

His tweet saw the author calling on the US president for the lack of severity of the virus.

“Trump fluff has lowered the coronavirus, and now all Americans are paying the price for his laziness and incompetence. I guess the initial briefings went into one ear and into the other,” he wrote.