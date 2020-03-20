A new set of all stars in the chef’s premiere

Screenshot: Best ChefTV Reviews All our TV reviews are in one place.

PFTS: I got people for that villain.

I had never heard this acronym before mentioned by Kevin Gillespie in this episode, but I love it. Also, in a way, the best chef: Expresses my attitude to all the Stars. In the regular season, the chefs will surely succeed wildly, but still get the impression that they are in the kitchen at night and in the day, with the ability to order some or chill onions. When they won a Star Difference, they often encountered the rare echelon they opened their own restaurant. Not sweating on a grill, menus planning and spatial research and investor arrangement. They are All-Stars Stephen Asprinio: New York or at least Marseilles in his later performances. They have people for their misfortune, and “that shit” I mean is what brings you to the top of the best chef: Technical, accuracy, endurance and creativity.

Unfortunately, something is often not mastered until it reaches the rare echelon. As we have often seen by a top chef, being infused with young, grapefruit and red wine vinegar can cause a lack of self-esteem in overcrowded looks or neat boards. The taste may be there, but the taste is not everything.

He just said that the taste was not everything? Screenshot: The best cook

All this: Head Coach: It is not easy to predict the All-Stars season. I got to know my colleague Patrick Gomez some time ago and shared our forecasts for who could win this new season. I gave Joe Sasto (a.k.a. Joe Mustache Joe, a.k.a. Joestachio) a 12-1 stroke that I earned, and I was impressed because I was on duty in Denver. At the end of this episode, we learned that I was wrong (Patrick was, on the contrary, at the point). But Joe seemed to me to be a faraway guy – he’s experienced, but still young, still has a lot to prove, and I think (or at least he didn’t get people for trouble). Maybe I thought he would be Mike Isabella this season, and as a contender for Bryan Voltaggio, I thought the betting man would vote to win. I was wrong.

But give me some space here, and I’m not. Who shone this evening? Melissa King, Jamie Lynch and Stephanie Cmar are three chefs who, despite their great talent, have not yet made it to the finals. And who fucked? Bryan, for one. Well, sorta-Gail (Gail!) Said that corn and corn stalks “have no texture complexity,” but other judges excavated its “delicacy.” But then there are veins such as Angelo Sosa, Lee Anne Wong and Gillespie, who emerged as the shining stars of the season, leaving some serious teeth in their armor tonight. To be honest, it’s hard to imagine Las Vegas talking to Kevin about the people he bought for “shit,” because he was a one-man team, a scammer who admits he earned more than $ 30,000 a year. It’s not clear; Success causes people to “make up for this”, but in the best way, you can’t deny the impact of the chef’s performance. If you haven’t given a peanut shell in 20 years, it says something.

But I’m down.

Let’s talk about the episode. First, there’s everyone here this season:

Eric Adjepong (Season 16: Kentucky) Washington, D.C.

Karen Akunowicz (Season 13: California) Boston, MA

Jennifer Carroll (Season 6: Las Vegas, Season 8: All Stars and LCK Season 7)

Stephanie Cmar (Season 11: New Orleans) Boston, MA

Lisa Fernandes (Season 4: Chicago) Brooklyn, NY

Kevin Gillespie (Season 6: Las Vegas) Atlanta, GA

Gregory Gourdet (Season 12: Boston) Portland, OR

Melissa King (Season 12: Boston) San Francisco, CA

Jamie Lynch (Season 14: Charleston) Charlotte, NC

Brian Malarkey (Season 3: Miami) San Diego, CA

Nini Nguyen (Season 16: Kentucky) New York, NY

Joe Sasto (Season 15: Colorado) Los Angeles, CA

Angelo Sosa (Season 7: Washington D.C. and Season 8: All Stars New York) San Diego, CA

Bryan Voltaggio (Season 6: Las Vegas) Frederick, MD

Lee Anne Wong (Season 1: San Francisco & LCK Season 7) Maui, Hawaii

Quickfire challenge: This mise is the most relay race! The chefs were tasked with breaking up artichokes, stuffing California oranges and throwing 20 “perfect” California almonds. To finish each race, the top five are grouped into one team, and those who are still prepared are given a preference. The newly created teams should then use those three ingredients to prepare two dishes.

The severity of the veterans is immediately apparent: Both Bryan V. and Kevin call the artichokes ahead of time, and Lee Anne, Angelo and Jennifer Carroll have to endure until the final round. “We can tell who is not preparing in advance these days,” Tom said. Tom, you’re stupid.

Again, no one has been there for a long time, as the first commander – Kevin, Jamie, Bryan, Melissa and Joe – are surprised at how little they have. This is especially bad for Joe, as he has chosen to make pasta that takes longer than he leaves. In the end, his team still wins, but not before calling the macaroni “dry” and “chewing” and the pancetta brooched out by Padma. “It’s a rich brodo,” he said, and the bong sounded fresh.

Padma at Joe brodo:

Screenshot: The best chef

Instead, the Asian citrus citrus – Brian, Stephanie, Karen and Lisa – made by Nini and her team – Brian, Stephanie, Karen and Lisa – are artichokes cooked with sumac, yogurt and tahini.

Advantage: Each member will be the captain of the elimination team and set out to capture their teammates.

Science Challenge: Prepare a “seafood” with three “united” family-friendly dishes on a panel that combines popular names like Nancy Silverton, Marcus Samuelsson, Suzanne Goin and Jeremia Tower. The latter is a “talented” judge, if you like, the 2017 Jeremy Tower: The pioneer of modern California cuisine, the latter. The film director portrays Tower in an interesting way: “Managing perfectionist, selfish, charming, ringmaster … Jeremy Tower is truly one of the most controversial, ugly and influential figures in the history of American gastronomy.”

When I read this description I was told:

Screenshot: The best chef

Anyway, Jamie isn’t wrong when he calls her the “last panel”.

Another twist is that they cook on the beach with fire as the only source of heat. No Tom. “Just a knife and … talent.” He says they will be limited to “bare needs”, but one thing I can only guess is to pay attention to his favorite position in bear culture.

The teams shake it as follows:

Jamie, Stephanie and Gregory

Joe, Brian and Lee Anne

Bryan, Eric and Lisa

Kevin, Jennifer and Nini

Melissa, Karen and Angelo

You can see Joe’s fate from the beginning. Brian Malarkey, a Miami veteran, a Miami veteran whom I simply do not regard as a “host,” gets the team quickly and Joe does little to claim his superiority. Joe is clearly wildly talented, but it has become apparent that chefs are intimidated by this ring – for example, the decision to make noodles from scratch during Quickfire shows that they need to make an impression that is not in their interests. . When Malarkey decided to make its own menu around the sea menu, he found a way to straight bread. He did not go to Malarkey, he did not advise Lee Anne’s aquatic sauce and never looked comfortable with his vision, so it was probably the best one to send home.

Of course, when I name Padma, I don’t mean that I did it:

Screenshot: The best chef

On top of that, Jamie, Gregory and Stephanie’s team is a gentle surprise, as none of the culinary styles naturally match them. However, it spoke of their indifference and whether they were capable of doing well. The only ding against the team was that Jamie’s mussels were a bit dry. Again, the judges praised her cream and enjoyed Gregory’s peach and Stewanie’s fried tomato sauce over corn. Judges say “near perfect.” “This is the meal we expect and deserve,” Silverton says and calm down.

So it’s not a shock to win. It didn’t fit me either, as we predicted, so I called Gregory’s loss of the season. Although Bryan is beloved, Gregory is not to be overlooked; a kind of astonishment that he just couldn’t win the Boston season. He reminded me of Angelo that season – in the common sense that they worked together under Jean-Georges Vongerichten – and I also kept Angelo going more than he was in the All-Stars before. (By the way, I’m also rooting for Angelo; like John Tesar, I didn’t care about everything for him.)

Who am I kidding? Maybe I love all of these people, except Malarkey, but that may be why his name is a candidate for a particular presidency. I also had what Lisa was wearing this season because she is the head chef: Chicago, but she is declaring herself “older, smarter” here and hell, it’s been 12 years. We all approached the Tale of the Stars; It’s time to approach Liza.

Who can win? My head is bending over to Bryan, Jennifer and Kevin to the Vegas alumni, which, in my estimation, has brought together the best and most talented chefs to enjoy this series. But my heart is with Gregory and Karen (who are the bottom ones, I have to clarify), but also with Jamie, Eric and Stephanie (who I think are underdogs). Stephanie even describes herself as a poor person based on her career as a private chef. Yes, it may be less glamorous on paper, but it probably works less and does more than most of its counterparts.

Whose root are you?

Critical observations

It is good to go back! I will not review it weekly, but stay at regular intervals for half a mark (Restaurant Wars!) And at the end I’ll check again. (Also, review my old meetings: They should be smiling!)

Chefs compete for $ 250,000, the largest cash prize ever to cook. (Suppose someone forced Nini to reduce Austin’s power or was it organic? Just curious.)

What the hell with this new version of the theme song? Who would have thought a metal metal remix would be needed? Plus, look closely when you see these two gondola – wikka-wikka record breaking moment that I couldn’t stop laughing.

Screenshot: The best chef

The only chefs to mention when Tom told which cooks would never be in the show again were Jamie and Joe. Poor Joe.

Gregory and Eric are named sexy chefs! These include:

Screenshot: The best cook

Jennifer Carroll admitted that she was “offensive” last season: “Wife, I had a few tops. That’s not what I planned to do around this time.” It’s probably a clever idea.

What the hell is in this house? Is this a nursing home?

Lee Anne calls her son a “little cake.” That’s what the cat said.

Michael Voltaggio is the peak of Michael Voltaggio, who flies to France to skydiv the place where Bryan’s top chefs make their season. Why is Michael Voltaggio so?

“Not a good word about eating!”

. (tagsTranslate) Recap