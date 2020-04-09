A new Tiger King episode with more interviews is coming to Netflix so soon

Prepare yourself, cats and kittens: Netflix has confirmed that a new episode of Tiger King will premiere on Sunday, April 12. The following show, titled The King King and I, is hosted by Joel McHale and will feature new interviews with John Reink, Joshua Dial. , John Finlay, SAF, Eric Cowie, Rick Kirkman, and Jeff and Lauren Lou. According to its release from Netflix, it will give the program’s subjects “the opportunity to tell their story directly, and give us information, opinions and insights” about what has happened in their lives since the series went viral. “It opens with eyes, and hopefully – funny,” McHale said in the announcement video.

The news comes a few days after Jeff Lowe, current owner of Joe Exotic Zoo, teased the arrival of the new episode on a Twitter video directed to Los Angeles Dodgers player Justin Turner. “Netflix adds one more episode, we will move on next week. We are filming here tomorrow,” he revealed. Subsequently, Joe Exotic’s husband, Dillon Passage, said on Andy Cohen’s Radio SiriusXM radio show that Andy would be a “live episode, similar to a reunion,” but he would not appear. “Netflix didn’t contact me to be a part of it,” he said. “I was only talking to one of the producers about it because I asked her. I saw an article that said there would be another episode that fell and I was pretty curious.”

The same is true for veteran Joe Exotic competitor Carol Baskin, who preached on the documentation site as “mean and sensational.” A representative of Baskin told Entertainment Weekly in a statement that “we were not contacted about a new episode and would not participate if asked.”

However, you will probably have to say more after the new episode falls.