A new trailer released for ‘KOKO-DI KOKO-DA’ – in theaters UK March 27

Following the presentation at the Sundance Film Festival and part of the official selection at the BFI London Film Festival, Picturehouse Entertainment has released a new trailer for ‘KOKO-DI KOKO-DA’.

The story follows the couple, Tobias (Leif Edlund Johansson) and Elin (Ylva Gallon) as they embark on a journey to find each other and repair their broken relationship. An artist on the flat side (Peter Belli) and his shady enthusiast emerge from the woods, terrorizing them, crossing them deeper into a deep maelstrom of psychological terror and humiliating bondage. Desperately the couple tries to escape, only to find where they left off: in their tent, waking up at dawn. Because of his misguided dreams, we relive one particular night in his life time and time again. From this atmospheric night, backed by a haunting score and shocking cinematography, a poignant story is born of relationships, pain and reconciliation, and love as a healing force.

The film comes from writer / director / producer Johannes Nyholm who mixes intense thriller, black comedy and searing psyche by moving freely across the boundaries between dream and reality.

The film will be released in UK theaters until 27 March.

Here is the trailer.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G-G5pmyL9jE (/ embed)