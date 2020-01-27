A new type of bond could help Japanese utilities cut emissions

Japanese electricity producers have emitted more carbon dioxide since a nuclear disaster in 2011. A new way of binding could help reverse this trend.

According to Mana Nakazora, chief ESG and chief credit analyst at BNP Paribas SA, so-called transition bonds can mean an upswing towards cleaner business models for less environmentally friendly companies. Overseas companies such as Castle Peak Power Finance Co. in Hong Kong and the Brazilian Marfrig Global Foods SA have already sold such banknotes.

The introduction of transition bonds in Japan could offer investors more opportunities to invest their money in green debt if the Japanese market grows rapidly. According to BloombergNEF, Japan is aiming to reduce emissions from fossil-fueled electricity by 34 percent by 2030. This is part of a broader commitment to cut total emissions by 26 percent. However, these cuts are measured at the highest levels in decades set in 2013.

In the meantime, companies abroad are driving the issuance of bonds, which they call transition bonds.

Castle Peak, a subsidiary of CLP Holdings Ltd., issued $ 500 million in debt in July 2017 to fund a natural gas facility that was vital to Hong Kong’s emissions reduction efforts. Marfrig, the world’s second largest beef supplier, sold $ 500 million in bonds last year to fund the purchase of livestock from livestock farmers in the Amazon region that meet deforestation and other sustainable criteria.