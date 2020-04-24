A NewsChannel 9 study found 3 out of 12 Onondaga County cancer care providers treating coronavirus

Posted: Apr 23, 2020 / 07:26 PM EDT / Updated: Apr 23, 2020 / 07:26 PM EDT

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Nursing homes are considered as one of the worst places for an epidemic of coronavirus outbreaks due to the large number of people with serious complications.

NewsChannel 9’s Andrew Donovan contacted the two nurses’ homes listed by the Onondaga County Office of Aging.

Among the construction workers who answered the question on the company that posted information on their website, three had at least one resident on COVID-19.

No case of coronavirus

Go to work in St. Camillus, Syracuse

Atlas in Garden Grove, Cicero

Elderwood, Liverpool

Iroquois nurses, Jamesville

Loretto, Syracuse

Menorah Park, Syracuse

Onondaga Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation, Minoa

Sunnyside Center, E. Syracuse

The term coronavirus

Central Park Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, Syracuse

Van Duyn Center for Mental Health and Nursing, Syracuse

Bishop Rahab and nurses, Syracuse

The Syracuse and Mcharie Area Symposium in Baldwinsville did not respond to NewsChannel 9 requests and no sign of a lawsuit was found on its website.

Bishop Rahab announced his address immediately on NewsChannel 9 on Monday. Van Duyn posted a post on his website but did not respond to NewsChannel 9. Central Park did it both.

The three facilities with good condition do not say how many residents or staff are infected.

Jeff Parker is the Chief Executive Officer of the Regional Ombudsman at Arise and oversees a support group for senior caregivers in Central New York.

Parker says, “I believe it would be beneficial for the industry to be open with their numbers and numbers. There is nothing to hide from that and there is a reason for the whole community to know it. It’s not the fault of the facility.” . ”

Onondaga County will not release data to nurses and their successors in New York State. New York State refers to individual homeowners for leaving a number, with the exception of nursing homes and individual mortality rates above five.

Onondaga County has three deaths related to COVID-19 related to nursing homes.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local information, follow Andrew Donovan on Twitter @AndrewDonovan.