A nice beer at this year’s Super Bowl costs AUD $ 21

If you literally have the money to not only secure a ticket to the Super Bowl, but also travel to the city where the game starts while looking for accommodation for the Super Bowl weekend hold, you will most likely have enough left over to sink a few championship-level foam dogs without worrying too much about cash. Nevertheless, the beer prices at this year’s Super Bowl are really breathtaking for everyone and more than just a few eyebrows are wrinkled.

This year’s Super Bowl is currently taking place at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. And the prices on the concession stand are at true Florida levels, in the sense that they’re ridiculous and probably shouldn’t exist.

Today’s social media posts from the stadium show how many punters are forced to look around for an ice cold drink and / or some food, and that’s not a pretty sight.

For those of you who want to score at home, this is a bottle of Bud Lite (16 ounces) for $ 14 that can be converted into Australian dollars (about $ 20.90). Per beer. This is a beer, less than a pint, for $ 20.90.

A “local draft beer” – usually something like Budweiser – is the budget option for the big game for AUD 17.93. If you feel like it, you can get something “imported” for AUD 22.40 (see: Modelo or Stella Artois).

The dining options aren’t much better either.

A raised bog BBQ-pulled pork sandwich is the most economical variant of the game and costs retail at $ 12 ($ 17.92).

For the game’s vegetarians, an Impossible Burger with fries costs $ 20 or $ 29.86.

And if you feel particularly comfortable, you can grab a so-called “Stone Crab Claw Cocktail” for a whopping 85 USD. That’s $ 126.90 in Australian dollars. Which is…. Berserk, honest.

Although our choice of quantity is the Calle Ocho Cubano sausage. It could be priced at $ 35 (AUD 52.26) but is 18 inches long and can feed you for a month.

It’s worth noting that the concession prices are set by the stadium and are in stark contrast to last year’s Super Bowl in New Orleans, where gigantic 20-ounce cups of beer give viewers a comparatively cheap price of $ 9 (AUD 13.44).

Still taking out a second mortgage just to get mad at the Super Bowl? God, you want to hope your team gets up.

