A nice day of sunshine to get started your function week! – Katerina

Posted: March 15, 2020 7:23 PM

SPOKANE, Wash. – Sunday was a different chilly working day across the Inland Northwest! We noticed partly cloudy skies in most locations with temperatures typically in the 30’s.

Sunday evening is hunting bitterly chilly as properly. Our right away lows will mostly be in the teenagers and upper 20’s.

As we head into the start out of our get the job done 7 days, we’ll see a dramatic change in temperature. Our high’s will largely be in the upper 40’s and 50’s! We’ll continue to be a bit down below regular, but that will change as we head into the center of the week.

TOMORROW’S FORECAST: The sun is earning a return for the get started of our work 7 days! Our superior temp for tomorrow will reach 48 levels with sunny skies. Temps throughout the area will reach the 40’s and 50’s. #WAwx #IDwx pic.twitter.com/mxJBIxJLo2

— Katerina Chryssafis (@kchryssafis) March 15, 2020

Not only will our temperatures commence to heat up, but we’ll also see sunshine! No require to be concerned about finding out at a specific time. Those sunny skies are expected to previous all day.

MONDAY PLANNER: Tomorrow will be a pleasant working day to go outside the house and get some fresh new air. The sunshine is envisioned to adhere all-around for most of the day! We are going to begin off chilly and progressively work our way up to those people upper 40’s in Spokane. #WAwx #IDwx pic.twitter.com/1uEPHSQBdX

— Katerina Chryssafis (@kchryssafis) March 15, 2020

