A Noida man tests coronavirus positively after he meets Delhi with a patient – noida

Two more were found positive for the new coronavirus (COVID-19) in Gautam Budh Nagar district. There are a total of three COVID-19 cases in the district after confirmation of two new cases by the National Center for Disease Control (NCDC) early Tuesday morning.

It has been revealed that for a 21-year-old woman, a resident of the 100th sector who recently returned from France is positive for the virus.

The health department sampled four people from the company after it was revealed that the Jankapuri patient had attended work nearly 18 days after returning from Italy before being tested for COVID-19.

A new COVID-19 patient in Sector 78 has contacted a Janakpuri patient at work.

Officers also supervised the company’s 707 employees.

According to officials, sector 100 COVID-19 has been under surveillance since Saturday at the Government Institute of Medical Sciences, while another patient from sector 78 was admitted late in the evening.

“The results were obtained during the last hours of Tuesday after which the man was transferred to the GIMS isolation ward. The woman was already under observation at GIMS. The families of both patients were quarantined. We will put under surveillance all persons who have contacted them. Both patients are in the isolation wards of GIMS, ”said Anurag Bhargava, chief medical officer.

Samples of the family members of both patients are being taken, the CMO said

GIMS officers are taking all possible steps to ensure that the virus does not spread to staff and others. “We tried to make every possible arrangement to keep the infection from spreading. We were kept at a distance of about two rooms between the patient and the hospital staff. Special kits for the staff to carry while treating patients were also on the way,” said Dr. R.K. Gupta, Director of GIMS.

Officials are now awaiting the results of the remaining samples of the company where Janakpuri’s patient worked in Sector 80. Officers will also be sampling people who have come in direct contact with two recently identified COVID-19 patients.

