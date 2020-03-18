A Noida resident returned from Indonesia on March 3, testing for a coronavirus positive – noida

Another person in her early 30s was found positive for Coronavirus (Covid-19) in Noida. The total number of Covid-19 patients rose to four by Wednesday afternoon. The identified person traveled to Indonesia with his wife.

According to officials, the newly identified Covid-19 infected person returned to India on March 3 and after noticing symptoms of the disease after several days, contacted health officials.

The patient is a resident of Sector 41 and is admitted to the isolation ward of the Government Institute of Medical Sciences.

“The newly infected Covid-19 contacted us a week after returning from Indonesia on March 3. We immediately took his sample from GIMS, which was sent to the National Center for Disease Control (NCDC). We received his reports Wednesday morning showed him positive for the virus. He was isolated in isolation and his wife quarantined, “said Dr Vikasendu Agarwal, a state surveillance officer, Lucknow.

Officers will also take a sample of his wife Wednesday through Wednesday evening.

“We asked Noid officials to sample the wife of a positive Covid-19 patient. That should be done to this day. She has been quarantined since her husband’s sample was taken, “Agarwal added.

With a positive report, health officials will begin monitoring people who have contacted the couple.

“We are looking for all people who have been in contact with the patient and his wife to ensure that they are also quarantined,” the official said.

Officials are now touring all the apartments in the housing society where the couple lived. All people living around his residence were asked to quarantine. Officers will be in touch with home help and any people who have visited the married couple in the last 15 days.

On Tuesday, two Coronavirus (Covid-19) positive individuals were found in Sectors 100 and 78 of Noida, after which all residents living in the same premises were asked to quarantine. Both societies restricted the entry of foreign persons.

