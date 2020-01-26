A northwestern goat, a barn antler, a fall in the black grouse and records for Montrose birds come out in the notes on Chicago.

Notes come from outside of Chicago.

BUCK OF THE WEEK: NOT CONNECTED

In addition to “The Lakefront Lip” Ken Schneider also notices the wildlife, especially when a large goat walks through its street on the northwest side. BOTW Unplugged, the celebration of a lot of live money around Chicago outside, is just as appropriate in the special two-page section outside in Sun-Times Sports Saturday. Send nominations to @BowmanOutside on Twitter or Instagram, to Dale Bowman on Facebook or email BowmanOutside@gmail.com.

WILD TIMES

HUNTER SAFETY

February 15-16: New Lenox, tjstack@comcast.net.

February 16 and 23: Aquarius, asced3568ucationdept@gmail.com.

February 22-23: Essex, (815) 458-3568.

FUN FOREVER

Saturday February 1: Lake County banquet, Maravela’s Catering & Banquets, Fox Lake. Contact Jordan Marcelain, (224) 381-1912.

ILLINOIS SEASONS

Friday, January 31: Canada’s goose seasons end in the central, south-central and southern zones.

SHOW TIME

Click here for the main list of shows, lessons and seminars.

Until today, January 26: Chicagoland fishing, travel and outdoor exhibition, Schaumburg convention center

LOOKING EAGLE

Today January 26: Last day, Starved Rock Bald Eagle Watch Weekend, bit.ly/2QNa2VR

MIDEWIN READING SERIES

Wednesday January 29: Gavin Van Horn, Director, Cultures of Conservation at the Center for Humans and Nature, “ Desire Lines: Dare to follow Trickster Coyotes and Rambling Bison ”, Midewin National Tallgrass Prairie Welcome Center, Wilmington, begins at 7 p.m., registration required at (815) 423 -6370 or SM.FS.Midewin_RSVP@usda.gov.

DALE’S MAILBAG

A barn on a road in southwest Wisconsin. Offered by Tom Owens

“” Easiest shed ever met! . . . SW Wisconsin. Unexplained paradise. “- Tom Owens on Twitter

A: In both respects he is right: the easiest barn antler ever and the non-neglected paradise of southwestern Wisconsin.

BIG NUMBER

1: Percentage of ruffles grouse in Indiana, compared to populations in the 1980s. Ruffed grouse has just been added to the list of endangered bird species in Indiana.

LAST WORD

“” 2019 was a phenomenal year for birds and birds at Montrose Point in Chicago, both for migration and the number of rare and stray animals observed. We also had a historical nest report. I can’t remember a more exciting year, and I’ve been working with Montrose for over 40 years. “

– Robert Hughes, which, in addition to the first successful nesting of pippivers in more than 50 years, recorded records on the first site for old murrelet, Cassin’s kingbird, long-billed curlew, black vulture and banded owl. Click here for his main list of Montrose birds.