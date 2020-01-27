A nostalgic supergirl is a winn-winn

Photo: Dean Buscher (The CW) TV ReviewsAll our TV reviews in one convenient place.

Supergirl is not a show where I am looking for an action, which is good because “Back From The Future – Part One” doesn’t really have one. Okay, technically, there are events that bring our heroes together and a desperate rush to save the future, supposedly to get the whole thing going. But for the most part, this is just a relaxed setting for a character-based hour, which introduces us even more gently to the status quo after the Supergirl crisis than the bombastic winter premiere of last week. Along with some innovative action sequences and the long-awaited return of Jeremy Jordan (in a double performance!) “Back From The Future – Part One” is an episode that is in the best sense of the word a table decoration. “You always hug best, Papa Bear,” Winn says to J’onn. This episode also feels like a bear hug.

Much of this warmth comes from Jordan himself, whose return seems to get the most out of the entire main cast. (It probably doesn’t hurt that David Harewood a.k.a.Space Dad himself is behind the camera that stages this episode.) Winn has been a big part of Supergirl for the first three seasons, and Jordan unexpectedly emerged as one of the series’ strongest performers. I wouldn’t say Supergirl suffered from not having him around, but it’s definitely wonderful to have him back. In addition to playing a more mature version of the Winn that we know and love (also known as the one who went forward with the Legion of Superheroes in season three finale), Jordan also enjoys chewing the scenery as an alternative earth Version of Winslow Schott, who picked up his father’s Toyman coat.

Toyman Jr. gives this episode an entertaining villain of the week and the opportunity to comment on the dangers of the toxic online culture. (Don’t worry, by 2126 the anti-trolling law will fix the problem and prevent World War III!) For the most part, “Back From The Future – Part One” is a chance that Winn’s original taste will shine comes. His sweet reunion with Kara, Alex and J’onn is a testament to the chemistry of the main characters and a reminder of the long history they have together. After a funny comedy about the stomach-rush stress to get all his memories back from the crisis, Winn even gives a sweet greeting to his old friend James. (“James runs a small town newspaper and looks after small children? It’s adorable!”)

One of the big themes of “Back from the Future – Part One” is inheritance. Evil Winslow tries to avenge his father’s legacy while Winn struggles to save his wife and daughter’s future legacy. Supergirl can explore all of this on his brand new Balcony of Deep Thoughts – one located in “The Tower”, the new secret facility that J’onn has now created when Lex heads DEO. Here Winn builds a wonderful relationship with Nia based on his future friendship with her descendant Nura Nal. And here Winn talks to Kara about the experience of being a parent and how she changed the struggle for a better future. This episode gets even more resonance when you know that Jordan himself only became a father last year.

Photo: Supergirl (the CW)

The character most in conflict with his legacy is Brainy, who struggles to find himself after removing his personality restrictions and following Lady Brainy’s advice to maintain extreme secrecy while being within a larger one Plans against Leviathan with Lex. Brainy has distanced himself from his super friends, which is never a good sign on this show. At the moment, however, I am a little confused about exactly what is going on in Brainy’s head. Is his claim that he’s only logic based, for example a real result of his uninhibited personality shift or a cover story to get Lex to trust him?

Also confusing: the scene where Brainy collapses and Winn admits that he’s working with Lex. (Brainy and Lex released Toyman to force Winn – and especially his legion ship – to return from the future.) Though Winn begins with anger and forgiveness, Jordan plays the scene with such a threatening feeling that I do. I really thought so , we were on the way to a revelation that Toyman had taken his place. Perhaps this revelation will come (this is only “Part One”), or I just misunderstood the scene. (A computer-controlled Toyman’s teaser seems to imply that the next episode is heading in a new direction.) Either way, it’s a moment that has shaken and aggravated my confusion about Brainy’s bow.

Photo: Dean Buscher (the CW)

Elsewhere, “Back from the Future – Part One” continues to clarify the status quo of Supergirl’s post-crisis world. Although Leviathan has not yet activated Andrea, her story otherwise appears to be largely the same as we saw in “Confidence Women”. Lena imitates her former beast to make sure that she and Lex are the first to hear about Leviathan-like rumblings. (Katie McGrath and Julie Gonzalo are both fantastic in this scene.) Meanwhile, Lex searches the legion ship’s memory cube for information about Leviathan and then passes it on to Lena as the source for Q-Waves for Project Non Nocere. At least for the moment, the uneasy but mutually fruitful partnership of the Luthor siblings remains.

Over on the CatCo side, “Back From The Future – Part One” doesn’t exactly clarify William’s post-crisis background story, but gives the character a clear note, which is probably the best. When Lex Williams threatens life privately, Kara’s first instinct is to stop her colleague from going on with his “Lexposé”. But a few wise words from Winn help her realize that part of a hero’s life is to face danger (overwhelming or journalistic) and the best thing she can do for William is to be there to help him. Although William is still not a character who works for me completely, this equal partnership is a far better starting point than this strange story in which he was rude to Kara as part of his undercover investigation.

“Back From The Future – Part One” convinces not only with its solid character strokes but also with its action. There’s a great opening sequence in which Brainy uses his knowledge of physics to crash a prison bus and a Spring Toyman. And the last “Eye Of The Tiger” fight scene is everything the * NSYNC bar brawl tried and didn’t do last week. In this case, the choice of songs makes a lot more sense (the Super Friends literally fight Toyman’s huge mechanical tigers) and the sequence has a much clearer, cheesier tone. Harewood also makes the sequence prioritize character and stunts equally, focusing on the joy of unlocking new powers or the conflict Brainy feels about his role in creating all this chaos.

Photo: Dean Buscher (the CW)

After an uneven start to the season, the events of Crisis On Infinite Earths that change the universe have given Supergirl a welcome chance to drop what didn’t work and rationalize what was. The last two episodes have shown that Jon Cryers Lex Luthor can be a constant protagonist without overwhelming the show. (His happy sniping with Kara at Toy Con is a huge episode highlight.) And this episode proves that Supergirl can write strongly character-related when it matters. “Back from the Future – Part One” is an episode that looks so effortless that you don’t know exactly how much it actually brings. Winn may not be able to stay forever, but his return is a wonderful way to get Supergirl back on track.

Observations remain