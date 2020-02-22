[A number of college students killed in a flash flood in Indonesia | Information]

At minimum eight college students have died and two many others are lacking after a flash flood hit a group of substantial university college students who were being going for walks alongside a river on the key island of Indonesia, Java, a rescue formal reported.

About 250 college students ended up going for walks together the Sembor River in the town of Donokerto in Sleman, Yogyakarta, on Friday when the large waters dragged some college students, drowning them.

Additionally:

%MINIFYHTMLbc8977c758144d85aae1e1f2ff8d482a11% %MINIFYHTMLbc8977c758144d85aae1e1f2ff8d482a12%

"Rescue staff personnel have located 8 bodies and are continue to on the lookout for two more that are still lacking," said the head of the Search and Rescue Company (Basarnas) of Yogyakarta, Lalu Wahyu Effendi, on Saturday, as quoted by the Jakarta Article.

The team was not mindful of transforming climate ailments upstream and the advancement of thunderstorms, in accordance to a spokesman for the Nationwide Disaster Mitigation Company (BNPB).

"The pupils had been carrying out exploration activities close to the Sempor River," reported BNPB spokesman Agus Wibowo, in a assertion Friday.

A area navy main advised TVOne that most of the bodies have been discovered a small distance down the Sembor River from the flood site. He reported a downpour broke out on the banks of the river, producing the flood.

He stated 239 pupils were rescued, together with 10 who were addressed for injuries.

Wibowo mentioned it wasn't raining when the college students went down to the river, but as they surrounded him "great waves came upriver."

He extra that the joint forces comprising the police, the search and rescue agency and the army had been sent to aid in the search and rescue.

The rains trigger repeated landslides and flash floods in Indonesia, wherever tens of millions of people today live in mountainous parts or around floodplains.