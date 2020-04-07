A number of coronavirus cases have directed India’s future to lockdown – news from India

A GoM led by Defense Minister Rajnath Singh will meet in New Delhi on Tuesday to discuss whether to extend the lock to fight the spread of Covid-19 – amid comments by administrators in at least four countries that recommended extending it after April 14, when it is scheduled to be completed.

According to at least half a dozen ministers and senior bureaucrats interviewed by the Hindustan Times, the meeting of ministers, which will also be attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, will discuss the recommendations of 11 strengthened groups set up to manage various aspects of India’s response to the pandemic. None of them wanted to be identified before the decision, which many of them emphasized, could be made as early as the weekend, and it depends on how they count.

The 62 counties that make up 80% of all cases, however, will most likely still be in jail, one of the people said. These include parts of Delhi and Mumbai, another person added.

One of the big issues facing the group will be living against livelihoods, said Niti Aayog member Dr. Vinod Paul, who is also the head of one of the 11 empowered groups. “There is no decision yet on how to lift the lock,” he said. “We evaluate prison treatment economically by assessing the lives that need to be saved.”

But the vote for the extension was extended swiftly and swiftly on Monday, from the secretary general of Uttar Pradesh, the state in India’s most populous state, the chief minister of Telangana and a senior bureaucrat in Punjab. The Minister of Maharashtra also expressed his benefit on Friday.

The ministerial group will have to assess this with concern about the economic costs of incarceration and the effect of continued incarceration on day laborers and the unorganized sector.

According to one of the ministers with whom HT spoke, units in less populated and relatively remote areas could apparently be allowed to reopen – as long as most of their workers lived in and around the unit.

“There is also a lot of pressure from foreign companies to start operations in India with a reduced number of employees,” said a third official.

The ministers will also consider a plan for the gradual opening of industries from the industry and internal trade promotion departments, a third official added. This person said that the group is unlikely to spend much time on the status of IT companies, which seems to have secured adequate WFH (work from home) provisions.

The group is expected to consider the status of micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs), which are suffering badly, HT has learned.

“There is currently extensive discussion and consultation on the model to follow after April 14th. Authorized groups think about their areas of focus. IITs and other research institutions are also exploring models. This may be the best way to create the most comprehensive and efficient model. “said (retd) Lt. Col. Syed Ata Hasnain of the National Disaster Management Authority and a member of one of the authorized groups.

Another minister said there were concerns about the migrant workforce and how to get them back to work. “One suggestion is that factory owners sign commitments saying they will keep social distance in the workplace and create a safe environment. If they come, then we will allow these factories, “he said, adding that nearly two million daily workers with settled quarantine centers are also at risk.

Much now depends on how the case numbers are set in the coming week. “If they see a sudden increase, the lock will be extended despite the gloomy economic scenario,” the third minister said.

“The prime minister has asked the ministries and services to prepare their plans. The relevant ministries and departments must give priority, for example, the agriculture ministry will have to think about making it easier for farmers in the harvest season. Another focus will be procurement. But it is a cautious approach. a gradual plan is needed. We cannot ignore the fact that the Covid-19 threat still exists, “said a finance ministry official.

The fourth minister noted that the Prime Minister would request a final call after consulting the states. “Unlike other decisions … it has to be a decision that involves consensus, he said.

Some states seem to be in favor of enlargement.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao said India should not abolish statewide denial “at least not completely” until the outbreak is further controlled. “At least some of the restrictions need to be left a little longer. Otherwise, India will not be able to settle things if the lock is quickly stopped,” he told media.

And in Uttar Pradesh, a top state government official said the lock may not be lifted after April 14, when the current three-week limit ends.

“The positive cases of Kovid-19 in the state are increasing daily … The state government wants to make it clear that the lock is unlikely to be lifted as long as there are no cases of coronavirus in the state. The lifting of the lock means UP has become coronavirus-free,” is Awanish Kumar Awasthi, additional secretary general, at a house at a news conference in Lucnow.

Punjab, which was the first state to impose a police sentence on March 21, is expected to continue locking in most parts, but issuing curfew will allow harvesting from April 15. “The final call will be held on April 12 or 13,” Suresh Kumar, the secretary general of the Punjab capital, said on Sunday.

Last week, a minister in Maharashtra indicated that the government could extend the closure by a few weeks, especially in Mumbai and other urban parts of the state. “We expect Covid-19 positive cases to fall by April 15. They need to extend the lock-in period by a few more weeks. Completely abolishing it in a city like Mumbai is unlikely,” Health Minister Rajesh Tope said on Friday.

As the airline and Indian Railways prepare to relaunch the business, officials from the Ministry of Aviation and Railways confirmed that there is no confirmation yet that this will happen on April 15.

