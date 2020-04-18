A number of small New York central companies offer SBA Payroll security loans

Posted: Apr 17, 2020 / 07:44 PM EDT / Updated: Apr 17, 2020 / 08:03 PM EDT

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) authorized $ 349 billion in small business expenses to pay their employees during the COVID-19 crisis.

Thursday morning, the emergency small business lending program, run by small business owners, is not publicly funded.

Press Secretary Steven Mnuchin is in talks with Democrats to try and implement an agreement on a package that will increase funding for the program.

M&T Bank is one of the leading SBA lenders in the country.

Before the program expires, the bank can:

Earn $ 6.4 billion of PP funds funded for 27,711 businesses employing more than 600,000 people.

In the Syracuse / Utica area: $ 1,660 million was approved for $ 371 million.

Last year, M&T approved 1,449 SBA loans — it made more than 27,000 in one week.

Allen Naples, Regional Vice President for M&T Bank CNY Region says, “It is amazing.

Because businesses across the region have closed or reduced jobs, many are jumping at the chance for help, even if it is difficult to get one of these loans.

Naples explains, “It would be a deliberate act. For our banking industry it is by far the way for the SBA so we can see that it did well. We, like many banks, I think, have never built this kind of voice. ”

M&T started with 300 people dedicated to managing this loan and twice as many to get the job done.

“I’ve had clients, too many customers have come down to Armory Square calling me on the phone, crying because they spend half their energy,” he tells NewsChannel 9.

He added, “We have not received a couple hundred bucks yet, so we are now going and trying all the time, calling clients back, correcting any issues that need to be fixed, and thinking. They say, yes, every day that is, when the window opens to those who are just starting out, then they will start accepting more applications. ”

M&T Bank will conduct $ 150,000 to support coronavirus assistance in Central New York and the Mohawk Valley, banks and organizers of the Mohawk Valley COVID-19 Community Support Fund

The Monetary Fund will be supported by the two regional funds, set out to address the global epidemic crisis.

The two funds are designed to relocate funds to non-profit organizations that focus on the needs of people affected by this devastating disaster. As problems and difficulties arise, these funds will help.

Through the M&T Bank / Partners Trust Charitable Fund (MTPT), M&T will bring $ 100,000 to the Mohawk Valley COVID-19 Response Fund, developed by the Community Foundation from Herkimer and Oneida on the United Way of the Valley in the Great Utica Area.

Additionally, M&T will donate $ 50,000 from the M&T Bank Charitable Foundation to support the Central New York COVID-19 Community Support Fund, founded in partnership with City Syracuse, Onondaga County, Allyn Foundation and United Way Central New York.

