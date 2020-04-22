A Ohio native has spread the Coronavirus plague as a “political scam” for Covid-19.

One coronavirus, which called the lock a “political scam,” died of “worker” COVID-19.

As reported John W. McDaniel He died at Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus, Ohio on Wednesday after a positive virus test in late March. His death was as ridiculous as it was tragic, and a 60-year-old man reported a plague a month ago.

March 13th It’s on Facebook According to the video, the Ohio man called the deadly virus a “political scam.”

“Is there anyone who would call this COVID19 a political swindler? I’m asking a friend. Make sure I’m wrong.”

Two days later, McDaniel told state officials that he had no “authority” to close the bar, adding that anyone with a “paranoid” illness should not leave. He wrote:

“If what I’ve heard is true, that’s it. Mike Davein] ordered all bars and restaurants to close, I said Bulls ** t! He does not have this authority. If you’re going to get sick, just come out. That should not stop us from living. You need to stop going crazy. “

The apparent conspiracy theorist who rescued his wife and their two adults said it was unclear whether he had any medical conditions that could have contributed to his death, but said in his honor that he was battling cancer in the 1980s.

McDaniel, the company’s president of industrial production, is far from the only Ohio to say that getting back to work is more important than a health crisis. He has served as director of the Department of Health in Devine and Ohio Dr. Amy Acton As it was decided to close all important parts of the province to smooth the curve, protesters gathered outside Government House and called on the governor to relinquish his order to stay at home.

In a number of tweets on Monday, DeWine said it “fully respects” the protesters, but continues to urge people to serve in the community. He wrote:

“We’ve won, we’re good, but # COVID19 is still there and most Ohioans are vulnerable to it. The spread of the problem is as strong as it was a month ago … I respect the protesters, but I just want them to be safe.” … My job is to listen to the people of Ohio and guide us. I will do this by losing as few people as possible while trying to get our economy back on track. “

Nearly 13,000 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Ohio, and 509 deaths from the virus have been reported. A quarter of the state’s population is in prison.

Hopefully McDaniels’ death was a wake-up call for skeptics.