A one-ear puppy after an accident turns into a “Golden Unicorn” on Instagram

A golden recovery puppy who lost one of his ears due to a birth accident is becoming the “Golden Unicorn” on Instagram.

Rae, a 12-week-old, golden-haired, recovery puppy nicknamed @GoldenUnicornRae, lost his left ear shortly after birth when his mother accidentally tore his ear off as he tried. tear the amniotic sac, People reported.

Rae was taken to a veterinary hospital in Grand Rapids, Michigan to treat the wounds. I had to remove points from the top of my head and the left side of my face and neck.

The owner of the mother dog and his junk decided to give up custody of the missing puppy at the veterinary hospital. But Brianna Vorhees, a hospital receptionist, decided to adopt Rae and take her as a member of her family.

From the moment Vorhees took custody of the dog, he took care of it all day, including regular bottle meals.

But something about the rest of Rae’s ear fascinated Vorhees and everyone on social media.

“About six weeks, once everything was cured, it started to increase,” explained Rae’s owner. “That’s when his remaining ear began to migrate upwards and it almost seemed that he would have a facelift.”

Rae’s ear began to migrate to the top of his head, giving him the unicorn dog look that has made him famous on social media platforms like Instagram and TikTok.

On Instagram, it has 85,200 followers, and on TikTok, it has 745,000 likes and 56,100 shares.

“Everyone wonders how that ear works because it is so far away from where the canal was, but we don’t know how to answer those questions, we just know it works,” Vorhees added.

As Rae can feel his ear, which is in a different position to his ear canal, it is not expected that the puppy will get rid of his “horn”.