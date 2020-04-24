A pandemic will hold back office space, says one technology investor

This is the web version of the datasheet and Fortune’s daily newsletter on Top Technology News. Sign up here for daily delivery to your inbox.

Egon Durban, co-CEO of technology-focused private equity firm Silver Lake, has been striking over the years at Fortune’s Brainstorm Tech Conference in Aspen. I interviewed him Thursday at Zoom for a virtual audience at Brainstorm Tech. He talked about playing a long game, which makes sense. He has no choice but to do so to invest in unfortunate entertainment and live events such as AMC’s cinema and Endeavor’s talent empire. He also keeps in mind the two long-running investments in Airbnb and Expedia, two large travel investments whose company has taken part in price cuts like Buffett.

Some important points: [Thanks to Lucinda Shen for generously sharing notes with me as I was busy. See the TermSheet talk.]

Forty companies in the Silver Lake portfolio have interests, taxes, depreciation, and debt of approximately 2.4 times their pre-depreciation income. This is a low number for companies owned by private equity. They bought 70 companies last year.

Durban has not published any special reading on when the trip will come back. Same as above. It’s good to be a top-ranked investor over the rest of our investors, especially our uncommon shareholders.

Durban itself is not a big “assie”. People who work with me know that I can empathize. As such, we are not overly bullish on the recovery of commercial real estate. He is as busy as ever, like the other people I’ve talked to recently about who are in good health and in good work.

Investors started tweeting shortly after Silver Lake invested in Twitter and stopped a few weeks ago. [Tweeting and heavy investment are not always related.]

An indicator driven guy, Durban has ended our chat with a great conversation. He spent 43 nights with his family. Certainly a record.

Speaking of the companies that were hit by the slowdown in entertainment, AT & T CEO Randall Stephenson, who owns Warner Media, had a great line on the revenue line, as reported in The Wall Street Journal. World economists, and you can bring dozens of them, and the range of possible outcomes for the second quarter of 2020 alone is incredible. “

